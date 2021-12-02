We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This savoury crumble is full of bold Moroccan flavours and bright Mediterranean veg.

A quick and easy midweek meal – this savoury crumble takes just 40 minutes to make and packs plenty of chunky and tasty veggies that contribute to your 5-a-day. The savoury crumble topping is made from cupboard staples like flour, sesame seeds and rather randomly Shredded Wheat. With the breakfast cereal adding some great texture to the dish and saving you cooking time overall. Serve straight from the oven with some buttery leafy greens.

Ingredients 1/2tsp olive oil1 red onion, sliced

1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cut into small cubes

1tsp ras el hanout (Moroccan mixed spice)

2 courgettes, cut into chunks

1 red pepper, cut into chunks

1 yellow pepper, cut into chunks

2 cans chopped tomatoes

60g sunflower spread, cubed

60g plain flour

3 shredded wheat, crumbled

20g sesame seeds

You'll also need:

20cm x 25cm x 5cm deep baking dish

Method Preheat the oven to 190ºC/374F/gas 5.

Heat a frying pan until hot then add the olive oil and red onion and cook for 2 mins.

Add the butternut squash and fry for 5 mins until it begins to soften. Add the ras el hanout or spices and stir well to combine.

Add the courgettes and peppers and cook for a further 2 mins. Then tip in the canned tomatoes, season with black pepper and bring to a simmer. Cover with a lid and simmer for 10 mins.

Meanwhile, rub the sunflower spread and flour together to form breadcrumbs. Add the shredded wheat and sesame seeds and season with black pepper. Mix well to combine thoroughly.

Check the seasoning of the vegetables and adjust if necessary. Then pour into the baking dish and spread evenly.

Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the vegetables, to cover evenly. Bake in the oven for 15 mins until the crumble is golden and bubbling.

Top tips for making savoury crumble:

If you can't find the ras el hanout, make your own by using 1/2tsp ground coriander, 1/2tsp cumin and 1/2tsp chilli powder. You might want to leave out the chilli powder for young children who prefer less spicy food.

