This hearty vegetable crumble is the healthy mid-week meal you’ve been craving.

It’s the warmth of the root vegetables with the texture of the crumble and the distinctive flavour of cumin seeds that makes this dish melt in your mouth. And with carrots, leeks, swede and parsnips all inside this vegetable crumble – it contributes to your five-a-day whilst also being suitable for those on a dairy and/or gluten free diet. Marry the mixture and crumble together in a roasting dish and cook for 40 minutes – before allowing to cool slightly and serving with leafy green veggies. Delicious.

Ingredients For the filling:

650g (1¼ lb) prepared weight of carrots, swede, parsnips, peeled and diced or sliced

350g (12oz) leeks, well washed, trimmed and cut into thick slices

410g can butter or cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2tsp vegetable bouillon powder

2tsp cornflour

Salt and ground black pepper

For the crumble filling:

75g (2 ½ oz) dairy-free soya spread

150g (5oz) gluten-free plain white flour

1tbsp sesame seeds

1tbsp sunflower seeds

2tsp cumin seeds

Method Set the oven to moderately hot, 190°C (375°F, gas mark 5. To make the filling, pour 600ml (1pt) boiling water into a large pan. Add the root vegetables, bring back to the boil and cook for 5 mins.

Add the leeks and cook for another 5 mins. Use a draining spoon to take out all the vegetables and transfer them into an oven-proof dish. Add the beans.

Whisk the bouillon powder into the cooking water and bring to the boil. Mix the cornflour with a tablespoon of water, add to the hot stock and whisk over the heat to thicken the sauce. Season well and pour over the vegetables.

To make the topping, cut or rub the fat into the flour to a fine crumb stage, then start to bind it together as for making pastry, to form large lumps.

Spoon the crumble over the vegetables in the dish. Sprinkle with the seeds. Bake for 40 mins until just browning. Serve hot with green vegetables or salad.

Top tips for making vegetable crumble:

Even though several gluten-free flours are available, you can't just substitute them directly for wheat flour. Read the packet carefully and be prepared to experiment.

