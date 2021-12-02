This delicious cheese crumble with leeks is an easy and speedy vegetarian dish.
Creamy, cheesy and mouthwateringly good – our cheese crumble with leeks recipe packs a real flavour punch. The soft, caramelised leeks are complimented by hazelnuts, mustard and parsley. Then topped with some beautiful seasoned breadcrumbs for a nice crunchy texture. Whip this up in a quick 40 minutes and serve with some buttery kale or cabbage.
Ingredients
- 500g leeks (trimmed)
- 400ml light stock
- 100ml single cream
- 1tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 100g breadcrumbs (white)
- 30g skinned hazelnuts
- 2tbsp parsley, roughly chopped
- 125g vegetarian Caerphilly, Lancashire or Cheshire cheese, finely grated or crumbled
Method
Pre-heat oven to 200°C (400°F, gas mark 6). Slice the leeks into thick circles (no larger than 2cm) and place in a large saucepan with the stock, cream and mustard. Cook gently for 15 mins until starting to soften.
Transfer to a ceramic baking dish, saving 2 or 3 tbsp of the stock mixture.
Place the breadcrumbs, nuts and parsley in a food processor and whizz together until finely chopped.
Scatter the crumble and cheese over the leeks and drizzle the remaining stock mixture over the top. Bake for 10-15 mins until starting to turn crisp and golden. If necessary, finish under the grill.
Top tips for making cheese crumble with leeks:
When you're cooking with low-fat cheese, put a little butter or oil on to get it to melt properly.
