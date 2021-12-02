We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This delicious cheese crumble with leeks is an easy and speedy vegetarian dish.

Creamy, cheesy and mouthwateringly good – our cheese crumble with leeks recipe packs a real flavour punch. The soft, caramelised leeks are complimented by hazelnuts, mustard and parsley. Then topped with some beautiful seasoned breadcrumbs for a nice crunchy texture. Whip this up in a quick 40 minutes and serve with some buttery kale or cabbage.

Ingredients 500g leeks (trimmed)

400ml light stock

100ml single cream

1tbsp wholegrain mustard

100g breadcrumbs (white)

30g skinned hazelnuts

2tbsp parsley, roughly chopped

125g vegetarian Caerphilly, Lancashire or Cheshire cheese, finely grated or crumbled

Method Pre-heat oven to 200°C (400°F, gas mark 6). Slice the leeks into thick circles (no larger than 2cm) and place in a large saucepan with the stock, cream and mustard. Cook gently for 15 mins until starting to soften.

Transfer to a ceramic baking dish, saving 2 or 3 tbsp of the stock mixture.

Place the breadcrumbs, nuts and parsley in a food processor and whizz together until finely chopped.

Scatter the crumble and cheese over the leeks and drizzle the remaining stock mixture over the top. Bake for 10-15 mins until starting to turn crisp and golden. If necessary, finish under the grill.

Top tips for making cheese crumble with leeks:

When you're cooking with low-fat cheese, put a little butter or oil on to get it to melt properly.

