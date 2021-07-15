We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tender chunks of haddock loin are coated in creamy yogurt, curry paste, and lime-infused sauce to create these simple Tandoori fish bites.

Leave these haddock chunks to marinate in the rich curry sauce for up to one hour before cooking. Serve with classic pilau rice and garnish with mint leaves. This recipe serves two people but can easily be doubled to feed a larger family.

Ingredients 150g pot plain yogurt

2tbsp tandoori curry paste

1tbsp lime or lemon juice

350g haddock loin or monkfish tail cut into 6-8 pieces (about 5cm/2in square)

10cm piece cucumber

10 mint leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1tbsp sunflower oil, for frying

250g pack of pilau or Thai rice, for serving

1 lime, cut into wedges

For the salad:

2 tsp caster sugar

4 tsp rice vinegar

1 large carrot (100g/3½oz),

Method Mix 4 tbsp of the yogurt with the curry paste and lime or lemon juice in a shallow dish. Add the fish, coat well, set aside.

Coarsely grate the cucumber into a sieve, drain well, then mix it into the remainder of the yogurt. Tear or snip in the mint leaves and season well to make a raita.

Heat a wok and add the oil. Lift fish pieces out of the marinade, draining off excess. Add to pan, cook for 2 mins, then turn them over and cook for a further 1-2 mins.

To make the salad: Put the sugar in a bowl with the rice vinegar. Microwave on high for 30 secs and stir to dissolve the sugar. Coarsely grate the carrot and add to the dressing with a handful of coriander leaves.

Cook the rice in the microwave as per pack instructions. Serve the fish on the rice with the salad, raita and lime wedges.

Top tips for making Tandoori fish bites

This recipe would work just as well using chicken pieces or tofu for a vegetarian version, just make sure you adjust the cooking time according to packet instructions.

You might also like...

Low calorie meals: 500 calorie dinners

Cod nuggets

Tandoori chicken recipe

Click to rate ( 316 ratings) Sending your rating