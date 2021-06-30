We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Simple but delicious, our tarragon bacon potato salad takes just 30 minutes to prepare.

Our bacon potato salad is the perfect balance of creamy, salty, and fresh. You can prepare it ahead making it ideal for picnics and barbecues. We have used baby Charlotte new potatoes as we like the waxy texture. They keep their shape after boiling but still have a nice soft bite. You can peel the potatoes but we keep the skins on to benefit from the fiber and vitamins it contains.

Ingredients 6 pieces streaky bacon

500g baby new potatoes, big ones halved

100g fresh peas

1tsp olive oil

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Pinch sugar

5g fresh tarragon

60g Creme fraiche

20g mayo

1½ tsp dijon mustard

Method Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 4. Lay the bacon on a baking sheet leaving a little space between each piece. Cook for 15-20mins, turning halfway until crisp. Drain on kitchen towel.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to the boil and cook the new potatoes for 10-15mins until soft and tender. Add the peas for the last 3 mins. Drain and leave to cool. In a frying pan heat the olive oil over a medium heat. Add the red onion and sugar and cook for 5mins until soft and starting to caramelise.

Strip the tarragon leaves from the stalks and roughly tear them. Finely chop the stalks and set them aside to garnish with. Mix the creme fraiche, mayo and mustard. Crumble most of the crispy bacon and combine with all the other ingredients, reserving a little for garnish. Can be served warm or cold but best not served straight from the fridge.

Top tips for making tarragon bacon potato salad

Buy ready-cooked crispy bacon to save time and washing up

The salad can be prepared the day before but we recommend reserving a little bacon and tarragon for you to garnish on the day you want to serve.

Add chopped grilled asparagus or Tenderstem broccoli to bulk the salad out.

