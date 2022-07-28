Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Fans of orange chocolate will go wild for this Terry’s Chocolate Orange fondant cake - a perfect sweet centrepiece for any festive feasting.
The best thing about this cake is that for something that looks so impressive as you slice it open, it's a doddle to make. We've even made a video to take you through it step by step. It takes less than an hour (compare that to eight hours boiling for a traditional Christmas pud!) and it tastes as good as it looks. You simply bake the sponge with an entire Chocolate Orange pressed down into the middle. By the time you cut the cake open, it's a melty mass of zesty chocolate decadence. Serve with double cream - extra thick or pouring, vanilla ice cream or even a little brandy butter.
Ingredients
- 175g self-raising flour
- 175g caster sugar
- 50g cocoa
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 3 eggs
- 175g butter, softened
- 1 Terry’s Chocolate Orange
- edible gold spray
- snowflake sprinkles
- sparklers, optional
- double cream, optional
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Heat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Tip the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, eggs and butter into a food processor and mix for 5 mins, until light and smooth. Spoon half into a large greased and lined pudding basin, add the Terry’s Chocolate Orange and remaining cake mix.
- Bake for 50-55 mins, until almost set.
- Turn the cake out onto a serving plate, spray gold and scatter with sprinkles. Slice to serve.
Top tip for making Terry’s Chocolate Orange fondant cake
This pudding is best eaten on the same day it's made, hot from the oven. However, if you have leftovers, cut it into portions before storing it in the fridge for up to two days. Reheat in the microwave before serving.
You might also like...
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Mary Berry's chocolate mousse
This chocolate mocha mousse is quick to make, rich in flavour with a light, silky texture. It's one of those treats that's loved by kids and adults alike...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Butterfly buns
Our easy butterfly buns recipe is perfect for kids. We've kept our butterfly cake recipe simple - just slice the tops off and fill with buttercream and jam...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake
With a citrusy lemon flavour and sticky sweet drizzle, Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake recipe is sure to tantalise the taste buds. This recipe serves eight...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Chocolate coffee fondant puddings
After dessert in a hurry? These rich chocolate and coffee fondant puddings, with a melt-in-the-middle chocolate centre, are ready in less than 30 mins
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Chocolate and caramel fondant
This naughty combination of rich chocolate and sweet caramel makes a delicious dessert for when you need something a little bit special. Get the recipe here:
By Sue McMahon • Last updated
-
Slimming World fruity pasta salad
This fresh, citrusy pasta salad makes a delicious light lunch and is ideal picnic food. A fruity pasta by Slimming World with orange, apples, and grapes...
By Slimming World • Published
-
Iceland is selling a GIANT Cadbury’s Creme Egg dessert just in time for Easter
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Revlon Blow Dry Brush the internet lost its mind over is so cheap for Amazon Prime Day
The best-selling Revlon Blow Dry Brush that went viral online has been price slashed
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
You NEED this Christmas recipe book if you have a child with food allergies
By Caitlin Elliott • Published