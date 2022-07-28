Terry’s Chocolate Orange fondant cake recipe

This Terry’s Chocolate Orange fondant cake is a seriously decadent way to bake with one of our favourite festive treats. It serves ten and makes a great Christmas pudding alternative.

Terry’s Chocolate Orange fondant cake
Serves10
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time45 mins
Total Time55 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

Fans of orange chocolate will go wild for this Terry’s Chocolate Orange fondant cake - a perfect sweet centrepiece for any festive feasting.

The best thing about this cake is that for something that looks so impressive as you slice it open, it's a doddle to make. We've even made a video to take you through it step by step. It takes less than an hour (compare that to eight hours boiling for a traditional Christmas pud!) and it tastes as good as it looks. You simply bake the sponge with an entire Chocolate Orange pressed down into the middle. By the time you cut the cake open, it's a melty mass of zesty chocolate decadence. Serve with double cream - extra thick or pouring, vanilla ice cream or even a little brandy butter.

Ingredients

  • 175g self-raising flour
  • 175g caster sugar
  • 50g cocoa
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • 3 eggs
  • 175g butter, softened
  • 1 Terry’s Chocolate Orange
  • edible gold spray
  • snowflake sprinkles
  • sparklers, optional
  • double cream, optional

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Tip the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, eggs and butter into a food processor and mix for 5 mins, until light and smooth. Spoon half into a large greased and lined pudding basin, add the Terry’s Chocolate Orange and remaining cake mix. 
  2. Bake for 50-55 mins, until almost set.
  3. Turn the cake out onto a serving plate, spray gold and scatter with sprinkles. Slice to serve.

Top tip for making Terry’s Chocolate Orange fondant cake

This pudding is best eaten on the same day it's made, hot from the oven. However, if you have leftovers, cut it into portions before storing it in the fridge for up to two days. Reheat in the microwave before serving.

Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

