Fans of orange chocolate will go wild for this Terry’s Chocolate Orange fondant cake - a perfect sweet centrepiece for any festive feasting.

The best thing about this cake is that for something that looks so impressive as you slice it open, it's a doddle to make. We've even made a video to take you through it step by step. It takes less than an hour (compare that to eight hours boiling for a traditional Christmas pud!) and it tastes as good as it looks. You simply bake the sponge with an entire Chocolate Orange pressed down into the middle. By the time you cut the cake open, it's a melty mass of zesty chocolate decadence. Serve with double cream - extra thick or pouring, vanilla ice cream or even a little brandy butter.

Ingredients

175g self-raising flour

175g caster sugar

50g cocoa

½ tsp baking powder

3 eggs

175g butter, softened

1 Terry’s Chocolate Orange

edible gold spray

snowflake sprinkles

sparklers, optional

double cream, optional

Method

Heat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Tip the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, eggs and butter into a food processor and mix for 5 mins, until light and smooth. Spoon half into a large greased and lined pudding basin, add the Terry’s Chocolate Orange and remaining cake mix. Bake for 50-55 mins, until almost set. Turn the cake out onto a serving plate, spray gold and scatter with sprinkles. Slice to serve.

Top tip for making Terry’s Chocolate Orange fondant cake

This pudding is best eaten on the same day it's made, hot from the oven. However, if you have leftovers, cut it into portions before storing it in the fridge for up to two days. Reheat in the microwave before serving.

