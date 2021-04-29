We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These delicate tiramisu cupcakes have a subtle coffee flavour. The soft sponges are infused with custard and pair perfectly with the coffee icing.

Baked in just 15 minutes, these light and fluffy tiramisu cupcakes are topped with a thick, double cream and mascarpone icing. The icing is infused with espresso coffee and Masala wine. You can also use a dry Madeira wine instead. Dust with cocoa powder and serve.

Ingredients For the tiramisu cupcakes:

30g plain flour

30g self-raising flour

15g corn flour

15g custard powder

3 eggs

70g caster sugar

For the topping:

200ml double cream

3 tbsp icing sugar

250g mascarpone

60ml espresso coffee or strong coffee

25ml Masala wine

2tbsps unsweetened cocoa for dusting

You will also need:

Deep muffin pan

12 cupcake cases

Piping bag (optional)

Method For the tiramisu cupcakes : Preheat the oven to 160ºC/325ºF/Gas Mark 3 and line the trays with 12 cupcake cases.

In a large mixing bowl combine all the flours and custard powder and sift together.

In a separate large bowl, whisk all the eggs for 1-2 mins using an electric mixer on medium speed, then turn up the speed and whisk for a further 10 mins. Add the caster sugar gradually, beating until the sugar has dissolved, then beat on high for a further 10 mins until the mixture is light and fluffy.

Fold the mixture into the flour until just combined.

Fill the cupcake cases to three-quarters full and bake for around 15 mins. Test they are cooked by inserting a toothpick, if it comes out clean, they are done. Remove from the trays and cool on wire racks for 30 mins.

For the icing: Using a skewer or toothpick poke holes almost through to the bottom of the cupcakes.

Mix 30ml of cold espresso and 10ml of Marsala and, using a teaspoon or syringe, dribble a little of the mix into the hole in the cupcakes.

Place 2tbsps of cold espresso, 1tsp of Marsala, the mascarpone and double cream, and icing sugar into a large bowl and whisk until the mix is stiff enough to pipe. Stop mixing just as it’s thickening or it will be too thick to pipe.

Pipe or spread the cream onto the tops of the cupcakes. If you would like to pipe the topping, just snip the end off a disposable piping bag, there’s no need for a nozzle. Start in the center and pipe up and around into a spiral, finishing by pushing down a little and pulling up quickly.

Dust with the unsweetened cocoa powder just before you serve them.

Top tips for making tiramisu cupcakes

If want an alcohol-free version of these tiramisu cupcakes, swap the wine for black coffee instead. Just make up the coffee as you would normally, leave to cool completely and then add the cold coffee into the icing as instructed.

These recipes are best kept in the fridge as the icing is made from fresh double cream and mascarpone and will spoil if left at room temperature.

