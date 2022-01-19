We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tom Kerridge’s crab mayo on griddled sourdough makes a lovely lunch or a delightful starter for a dinner party.

Tom was the first chef to get two Michelin stars for a pub, so he knows how nice it is to eat fancy food. More recently however, he’s become an important advocate of healthy eating, after losing 12 stone. This is one of his simple but delicious, healthy recipes. Using low fat mayonnaise and low fat crème fraîche, each portion contains just over 500 calories. Crab is also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids – vital for heart health. Although the ingredients list is quite long for this dish, it’s worth the time and effort. All these ingredients work together to prove you don’t have to compromise on flavour to be healthy.

Ingredients 6 rashers of smoked streaky bacon, halved

1 sourdough loaf

1 tbsp olive oil

12 asparagus spears, trimmed

1 tbsp butter

1 ripe avocado, thickly sliced

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Tabasco, to serve (optional)

For the pickled radishes:

16 radishes, thinly sliced

25g caster sugar

4 tbsp white wine vinegar

For the crab mayo:

75g brown crab meat

75g reduced-fat crème fraîche

75g reduced-fat mayonnaise

A squeeze of lemon juice, to taste

300g white crab meat

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas 7. Line a baking tray with baking parchment.

For the pickled radish, mix the ingredients together in a bowl and leave to pickle.

Lay the bacon on the baking tray and place in the oven for 15 minutes, or until crispy.

Meanwhile, cut 4 long slices from the middle of the sourdough loaf, each 1cm thick. Preheat a griddle. Brush both sides of the sourdough slices lightly with olive oil and cook on the hot griddle until lightly charred on each side.

Place the asparagus in a small frying pan with the butter, 100ml water and some salt and pepper. Cook over a medium-high heat for 3–4 minutes or until tender and all the liquid has evaporated.

Meanwhile, for the crab mayo, mix together the brown crab meat, crème fraîche, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste and gently fold through the white crab meat.

Lay each piece of griddled sourdough on a plate. Spread with crab mayo, then top with 3 pieces of bacon, 3 pieces of asparagus and a couple of slices of avocado. Drain the radish from its pickling juices and scatter over the top. If you like things spicy, add a little Tabasco before you tuck in. This recipe was taken from Tom Kerridge’s Fresh Start: How to cook amazing food at home

Top tips for making Tom Kerridge's crab mayo on griddled sourdough

These open sandwiches are best made and eaten on the same day for the freshest flavour.

You might also like…

600 calorie meals

Low calorie meals

Healthy fish recipes

Click to rate ( 19 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week