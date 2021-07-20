We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This simple tomato and sweetcorn flan recipe is one of our favourite low calorie meals, at just 385 calories per serving.

The richness of the tomatoes and the sweetness of the corn pair perfectly together. This vegetarian tart serves four and takes just 20 minutes to prepare. This recipe uses homemade pastry but if you want to save time, you could swap for readymade, shop bough pastry instead.

Ingredients For the pastry:

125g (4oz) plain flour

Pinch of salt

30g (1oz) each of butter and vegetable fat, diced

For the filling:

15g (1oz) butter

6 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped

195g can sweetcorn, drained weight 160g

125g (4oz) sliced or shredded ham, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp caster sugar

1 large egg yolk

16.5-18cm (6½-7in) flan ring on a sturdy baking sheet

Method To make the pastry: Sift the flour and salt into a bowl, add the fats and rub in to breadcrumb stage. Mix in enough cold water to make a stiff dough. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to line the flan ring. Chill.

Set oven to 220°C/Gas Mark 7.

To make the filling: Melt butter in a pan, add tomatoes and cook for 2-3 mins, until reduced to a thick pulp. Sieve this mixture, and pour purée back into pan. Stir in sweetcorn and ham.

Season with salt and pepper and add the sugar, stir in the egg yolk and beat well.

Put filling into pastry case and bake for 15 mins. Reduce oven to 190°C/Gas Mark 5 and cook for 20-25 mins more, or until filling is set (the pastry does not brown). Serve warm or cold with a salad or green vegetables.

Top tips for making tomato and sweetcorn flan

Opt for overripe tomatoes as they give the best flavour.

