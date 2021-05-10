We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our trifle-misu recipe is a fun hybrid of two of our favourite desserts. It’s delicious and easy to make.

Prepare our trifle-misu ahead of time in individual glasses or one large dish for the ultimate, easy dinner party dessert. We’ve combined our favourite elements from the classic trifle and tiramisu to create one mega recipe.

Ingredients For the cream:

3 egg yolks

60g caster sugar

250g pot mascarpone

1tsp vanilla bean paste

125ml whipping cream

3tbsp of medium sweet Marsala wine

For the compote:

300g raspberries

15g caster sugar

To assemble:

24 Amaretti biscuits, gluten free

50ml strong coffee (50ml water + 1/2tsp instant coffee)

30g white chocolate

You will need:

6 glasses

Method Start by making the compote. Set six of the most attractive berries aside and put the remainder into a pan with the sugar. Cook over a low heat, mix the berries until they fall apart. Bring up to the boil and set aside to cool.

For the cream put the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Using a handheld electric whisk beat until the mixture balloons is volume and turns extremely thick and pale. In a separate bowl whisk the marsala, vanilla and mascarpone and cream together until stiff. Gently fold the two mixtures together and set them aside.

Dip 12 of the biscuits into the coffee and break 2 into the base of each glass. Grate the chocolate on top using a fine parmesan or nutmeg grater. Divide half of the compote between the glasses. Followed by half of the cream mixture. Repeat and top with the spare raspberries and a little extra grated chocolate. Chill for 2 hours, or overnight in the fridge. Remove from the fridge 30 mins before serving.

Top tips for making trifle-misu:

If you have time, it's best to make the trifle-misu the night before so that the flavours fully infuse

We like the individual servings but you could assemble this in one large trifle dish if you prefer

