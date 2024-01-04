Our tuna and kimchi sweet potato jackets are easy to cook in three steps and only use seven ingredients.

A fun and flavoursome healthy family meal that is colourful and nutritious. Choosing tuna in spring water, rather than in oil, means that it’s lower in calories, and the heart-friendly omega 3 doesn’t seep out of the tuna and into the other oil. Sweet potatoes are rich in potassium, which is also good for heart health.

Ingredients

4 large sweet potatoes, 1kg (21⁄4lb) total

400g tin cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

200g tin tuna steak in spring water, drained

Bunch spring onions, sliced

100g (31⁄2oz) raw kimchi, roughly chopped

1tbsp low-salt soy sauce

30g (1oz) reduced-fat extra-mature Cheddar, grated

Method

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan, Gas 6). Prick the potatoes and roast on a baking tray for 45 minutes until softened. Meanwhile, stir together the beans, tuna, most of the spring onions, the kimchi and soy sauce. Keeping the potatoes on the baking tray, slice down the middle and open out. Top with the kimchi mix and the cheese, then return to the oven for 10-15 minutes, until the filling has warmed through and the cheese has melted. Scatter over the reserved spring onions.

Top tips for making our tuna and kimchi sweet potato jackets

If you like spicy food, try adding a little gochujang to this – it’s a sweet red chilli paste that’s a perfect pairing with kimchi.