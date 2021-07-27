We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This delicious low calorie tuna pasta is just 349 calories per serving.

Tender chunks of fresh tuna seared gently on the pan. Tossed with wholewheat pasta and green beans. Coated in a low-fat cream cheese-based sauce infused with garlic and pepper. This recipe takes just five minutes to prep and 20 minutes to cook.

Ingredients 45g wholewheat pasta twists

1 clove garlic, peeled

75g green beans

Spray oil

100g fresh tuna

25g tub low-fat cream cheese, eg, Philadelphia Lightest

3tbsp skimmed milk

Salt and pepper

Method Cook the pasta twists and garlic in a pan of boiling water for 7-8 mins. Add the beans to the pan and cook for a further 3-4 mins, until the pasta and beans are tender, then drain.

Heat a non-stick frying pan, spray lightly with oil and sear the tuna on all sides, then remove the tuna from the pan and cut it into chunks.

Add the cheese and milk to the hot pan. Stir in the pasta and beans, season, then stir in the tuna and serve.

Top tips for making low calorie tuna pasta

You could easily swap the fresh tuna for tinned tuna instead as it would work just as well and requires no cooking.

You might also like…

Low calorie meals: Dinners under 500 calories

Low calorie lunches

Tinned tuna recipes

Click to rate ( 56 ratings) Sending your rating