Tinned tuna recipes: 34 things to make with a tin of tuna

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From tuna fish cakes to tuna and chickpea salad, we’ve got lots of delicious and easy tinned tuna recipes to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for something to make for lunch or dinner, we’ve got a variety of different tinned tuna recipes to suit. Some of our favourites within this collection include our speedy tuna and noodles, which is a quick 15 minute meal to rustle up.

As well as our classic tuna pasta bake, which you can see being made in the video below. A portion of this hearty family meal is just 595 calories per serving. This dish is also hiding plenty of veg too like sweetcorn, mushrooms, and red onion. Topped with grated cheese and a sprinkling of ready salted crisps and you’ve got one flavour-packed meal.

A tin of tuna is a store cupboard staple that has a long shelf life. You can buy tinned tuna in a variety of ways; in brine, sunflower oil, or in spring water. Depending on what you choose to make with tuna, spring water or brine is often the most popular option. Sunflower oil adds a unique flavour to the tuna, which is perfect as part of a filling salad or as a jacket potato topping.

See all of our simple recipes with tinned tuna below…

Tinned tuna recipes

1. Tuna and tomato calzone

You will need: 180g tin tuna chunks

We love calzones – a type of folded pizza, baked in the oven and with the topping hidden inside. Bite through the outside for a gooey filling of creamy mozzarella, rich tomatoes, and tender tuna chunks.

Get the recipe: Tuna and tomato calzone

2. Pappardelle with tuna sauce

You will need: 1 x 198g tun tuna in brine

It’s easy to turn tuna pasta from every day to ‘a bit fancy’. Swap spaghetti or penne for pappardelle and make a fresh tomato sauce with olive oil and herbs. Top with oregano and capers for a restaurant-worthy dinner.

Get the recipe: Pappardelle with tuna sauce

3. Pasta salad with tuna and peppers

You will need: 1 x 185g tin of tuna

Simple and nutritious, this pasta salad is packed with chunky tuna, diced peppers, spring onions, and fennel shavings in a creamy mustard dressing.

Get the recipe: Pasta salad with tuna and peppers

4. Baked potato with tuna and spring onion

You will need: 160g tinned tuna

Jacket potato is one of our favourite budget comfort foods, and we love them topped with tuna mayo, spring onions and a grinding of black pepper. It’s a simple dish perfect for lunch or dinner.

Get the recipe: Baked potato with tuna and spring onion

5. Tuna and chickpea salad

You will need: 250g tinned tuna in olive oil

There’s so much goodness in this filling salad – eat it for lunch and you’ll feel virtuous for the rest of the day. Tuna and chickpeas go really together, and there’s also vitamin E-packed avocados, red onion and rocket in there too.



Get the recipe: Tuna and chickpea salad

6. Tuna fish cakes

You will need: 400g tin tuna in brine

This tinned tuna recipes is a budget-friendly alternative to expensive fresh salmon or cod in homemade fish cakes. Our recipe calls for cheesy mash but leftover plain mashed potato will work equally well.



Get the recipe: Tuna fish cakes

7. Tuna and noodle salad

You will need: 200g can tuna

Throw together egg noodles with a tin of tuna, cherry tomatoes, shop-bought teriyaki sauce, and chopped peanuts in just 15 minutes. This speedy meal is an ideal option midweek. This recipe serves four.

Get the recipe: Tuna and noodle salad

8. Cheese and tuna jackets

You will need: 1 x 185g tin tuna

Whip these cheese and tuna jackets in just three simple steps. A pinch of cayenne pepper and a sprinkle of fresh parsley make this one delicious but easy dinner.

Get the recipe: Cheese and tuna jackets

9. Baby-friendly tuna fish cakes

You will need: 1 x tin tuna in spring water

These small fish cakes are suitable for babies over 6 months old. They may be small, but they’re packed with nutritious ingredients your little one needs – tuna, peas, carrots, and potato.

Get the recipe: Baby-friendly tuna fish cakes

10. Italian tuna and tomato penne pasta

You will need: 2 x 160g tins tuna chunks in brine

Turn the flavours of a classic tuna Nicoise salad into a filling pasta dish for the family. Black olives, fresh basil, and tomatoes make this feel like a real taste of Italy.



Get the recipe: Italian tuna and tomato penne pasta

11. Tuna and provençal vegetable crumble

You will need: 450g tinned tuna

Crumbles aren’t just for fruit. This delicious savoury crumble has a cheese and breadcrumb topping and is filled with aubergines, courgettes, mushrooms, pepper and tuna.

Get the recipe: Tuna and provençal vegetable crumble

12. Slimming World’s tuna penne Nicoise

You will need: 2 x 185g tins tuna in spring water

Slimming World knows its way around a healthy but filling recipe, and we’re big fans of this tuna Nicoise – it’s got protein-packed eggs and a little penne in it to help keep you filled up.



Get the recipe: Slimming World’s tuna penne Nicoise

13. Tuna and tomato salsa pasta

You will need: 130g tinned tuna

A quick-to-cook tinned tuna recipes using a pot of fresh tomato salsa and a can of tuna. Great for lunch or a snack for two people. The quantities can be easily doubled to feed a bigger family.

Get the recipe: Tuna and tomato salsa pasta

14. Tuna spaghetti Bolognese

You will need: 2 x 185g tins tuna in spring water

Save money by making spag Bol with a tin of tuna instead of mince. The meaty flavour and firm texture of tuna mean it can stand up to strong flavours like tomato and garlic. Delicious.



Get the recipe: Tuna spaghetti Bolognese

15. Tuna, lime, and coriander jacket

You will need: 2 x tins tuna in springwater

Give baked spuds a zesty twist by adding the classic Asian (or Mexican) flavour combo of coriander and lime. Serve it with red cabbage, carrot, and coriander slaw.

Get the recipe: Tuna, lime, and coriander jacket

16. Tuna and red pesto pasta

You will need: 1 x 400g tun tuna chunks in oil

Give your pesto pasta a protein boost by stirring in some tuna chunks. Add fresh basil or parsley to give it a fresh-tasting finish. This recipe uses shop-bought pesto to make it super speedy to whip up.

Get the recipe: Tuna and red pesto pasta

17. Crab or tuna, lemon, and chilli linguine

You will need: 340g tinned tuna

Flake tuna into warm linguine to make this summery and sophisticated bowl of pasta. The lemon and chilli give it a real kick. Serve with a fresh green salad.

Get the recipe: Crab or tuna, lemon, and chilli linguine

18. Tuna and caper spread

You will need: 1 x 185g tun tuna chunks in oil

This is such a versatile little recipe to have up your sleeve. Whizz together tuna, capers, butter and lemon to make a creamy spread for toast, dipping and party snacks.

Get the recipe: Tuna and caper spread

19. Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt

You will need: 400g tinned tuna

Tuna melts are one of our favourite sarnies, and this one is our fave of all. The rich ciabatta base is topped with a tuna mayo with basil and olives and coated with golden, melted Cheddar.

Get the recipe: Tuna and cheese ciabatta melt

20. Puttanesca

You will need: 200g tinned tuna in spring water

If you like bold flavours, you’ll love this classic Italian pasta dish. It’s packed with chilli, anchovies, garlic, capes and tinned tuna of course.

Get the recipe: Puttanesca

21. Spanish-style fish stew

You will need: 250g tinned tuna

You can use a mixture of any affordable fish in this fragrant fish stew, including fresh or tinned tuna. Serve with potatoes, couscous, or white or brown rice.

Get the recipe: Spanish-style fish stew

22. Tuna and pea quiche

You will need: 200g tinned tuna

Quiche is normally off the menu if you can’t eat eggs, dairy, or gluten. Luckily those clever types at Woman’s Weekly have come up with this brilliant free-from quiche that doesn’t contain any of them.

Get the recipe: Tuna and pea quiche

23. Crunchy tuna filler

You will need: 1 x tin tuna in oil

Don’t waste money on expensive sandwich fillers from the supermarket when it’s so easy to make your own. Our crunchy tuna filler has a summery, zesty taste as it’s packed with cucumber and yellow pepper.

Get the recipe: Crunchy tuna filler

24. Fennel pesto gnocchi with tuna

You will need: 1 x 200g tin tuna steak in brine

Here’s an easy pasta dish that’s posh enough to serve when friends are over. Stir fragrant fennel pesto, tuna and anchovies into gnocchi and serve with crisp green beans.

Get the recipe: Fennel pesto gnocchi with tuna

25. Quick pasta Nicoise

You will need: 200g tin tuna

Give weekday pasta a French makeover with the classic flavours of a Nicoise salad like tuna, black olives, boiled egg and French beans. It makes a delicious pasta salad for lunchboxes.



Get the recipe: Quick pasta Nicoise

26. One-pot tuna pasta puttanesca

You will need: 100g tinned tuna

This easy one-pot dish is on the table in thirty minutes and comes in at under 500 calories per portion. The simple tuna and rich tomato-based sauce in this dish pair perfectly together. Topped with grated cheese and you’re onto a winner.

Get the recipe: One-pot tuna pasta puttanesca

27. Tuna and brown rice salad

You will need: 1x can tuna steak in brine

This quick, healthy, and tasty tuna and brown rice salad are perfect for lunch boxes. It can be made in advance and stored in the fridge until ready to be served.

Get the recipe: Tuna and brown rice salad

28. Phil Vickery’s potato, apple and tuna frittata

You will need: 2 x 185g cans tuna

Phil Vickery’s potato, apple, and tuna frittata is a deicious twist on the classic Italian dish. It’s super easy to make and can be ready in 20 minutes.

Get the recipe: Phil Vickery’s potato, apple and tuna frittata

29. Crushed potatoes with tuna

You will need: 2 x 200g cans tuna in spring water

With just six ingredients, you can have this mouth-watering meal on the table in just 20 minutes. The tuna and egg make a delicious combo. The potatoes make this dish extra filling. Finish with olives and enjoy.

Get the recipe: Crushed potatoes with tuna

30. Seeded tuna fishcakes

You will need: 1 x tin tuna in brine

Give fishcakes a healthy twist by mixing the breadcrumb coating with 50g of mixed seeds like pumpkin, sunflower, and linseed. They’re packed with vitamins and minerals and give the fishcakes a fantastic crunch, too.

Get the recipe: Seeded tuna fishcakes

31. Tuna and onion jacket potatoes

You will need: 100g tinned tuna

Here’s another idea to jazz up baked spuds. Mix the tinned tuna together with cottage cheese, diced cucumber and red onion for a easy dinner with minimal washing up.



Get the recipe: Tuna and onion jacket potatoes

32. Potato and corn cakes

You will need: 1 x small tin tuna

Turn these delicious potato and corn cakes into a filling meal by stirring in drained tuna and serving with a big green salad. Wrap any leftovers between sheets of kitchen paper and keep them in the fridge to eat cold the next day.



Get the recipe: Potato and corn cakes

33. Tuna and potato layer

You will need: 2 x 200g tins tuna in brine

Another brilliant tinned tuna recipes. Even better, this simple dish of potatoes, tuna, and white sauce tastes delicious cold in lunchboxes the next day.

Get the recipe: Tuna and potato layer

34. Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps

You will need: 160g tin tuna in brine

For a twist on tuna sarnies, make these yummy tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps. A squeeze of lemon gives the mayo a citrusy tang, and you can pack the wraps with salad and tomatoes to get two of your five-a-day.



Get the recipe: Tuna and lemon mayonnaise wraps