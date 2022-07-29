Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor Review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Ninja 3 in 1 food processor is one of those machines that you pretty quickly wonder how you lived without - which is why we chose it as the best premium buy in our guide to the best baby food makers (opens in new tab). With one sturdy base and three different jugs, it offers a variety of functions, including chopping, slicing, kneading, mixing, and of course, blending.

As such, it is just as suitable for whipping up baby food as it creating meals and snacks for the whole family. Each jug is a different size, ranging from 700mls up to 2.1L, meaning that you can tailor which you use to the amount you want to make! As a result, it can handle batch-cooking, and thanks to the powerful 1200W motor and sharp blades, it does so efficiently and effectively.

Credit: (Image credit: Ninja)

Design

Weighs: 4.49kgs | Age: 6 months+

You might have spotted a Ninja blender tucked away on the back bar of your favourite cocktail spot (though perhaps they’re a thing of your past if you’re looking for baby food makers)? This industry-standard 3 in 1 blender can chop, slice, knead and of course, blend.

In sleek black and silver, it's attractive enough to sit out on the kitchen surface, though it does take up some space in doing so. The console on the base is well-laid out, which clear symbols depicting the various functions below an LED digital display.

This Ninja model comes with 3 attachments; the first is an 1.8Lfood processor bowl, the second a 2.1L blending jug, and the third is a compact 700ml cup that comes with a lid. I liked how ‘professional’ it looked, and that it wasn’t an eyesore in my kitchen!

Comfort and features

In terms of usability, the Ninja is neither clunky nor cumbersome, just as its name suggests. The attachments click on and off with ease, and its functions are intuitive; when you click a jug or bowl into place, the base lights up which functions are compatible.

The blend setting runs for 60 seconds, and the max blend setting for 70 seconds, and there is also a pulse button. Mix and chop have their own dedicated button too, all of which are annotated - handy if you don’t want to be squinting at symbols and remembering what each means!

You can batch cook with the larger bowl or jug, or if you want to make a smaller portion and pop it in the fridge for later, you can do so with the smallest jug and screw-on lid included in the box.

All of these pieces are dishwasher safe, along with the stainless steel blades, and its 1200W motor allowed me to create silky-smooth mixtures in rapid time.

Value for money

While not a baby-branded item, and though there are no steaming capabilities, this variety of jugs and bowls makes it ideal for baby and child meal prep. You can also use the machine for a wide variety of other non-child-related cooking tasks, like kneading pizza dough. Not only does this mean longevity, but it also gives you the potential to use the item more. For that reason, if you don’t want steaming abilities, or have the ability to do this elsewhere, I think the Ninja is excellent value for money. It would be especially suited for those looking for a food maker that doesn’t look child-like.

