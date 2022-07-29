Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor Review
This sleek and powerful food processor is our pick of the best premium baby food maker
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
"The Ninja does so much, so quickly and effectively that it became a kitchen staple for the whole family from the day it arrived.”
-
+
Intuitive design
-
+
Sturdy parts
-
+
Thorough blending
-
-
No steam function
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Ninja 3 in 1 food processor is one of those machines that you pretty quickly wonder how you lived without - which is why we chose it as the best premium buy in our guide to the best baby food makers (opens in new tab). With one sturdy base and three different jugs, it offers a variety of functions, including chopping, slicing, kneading, mixing, and of course, blending.
As such, it is just as suitable for whipping up baby food as it creating meals and snacks for the whole family. Each jug is a different size, ranging from 700mls up to 2.1L, meaning that you can tailor which you use to the amount you want to make! As a result, it can handle batch-cooking, and thanks to the powerful 1200W motor and sharp blades, it does so efficiently and effectively.
- VIEW NOW - NINJA - £169.99 (opens in new tab)
Design
Weighs: 4.49kgs | Age: 6 months+
You might have spotted a Ninja blender tucked away on the back bar of your favourite cocktail spot (though perhaps they’re a thing of your past if you’re looking for baby food makers)? This industry-standard 3 in 1 blender can chop, slice, knead and of course, blend.
In sleek black and silver, it's attractive enough to sit out on the kitchen surface, though it does take up some space in doing so. The console on the base is well-laid out, which clear symbols depicting the various functions below an LED digital display.
This Ninja model comes with 3 attachments; the first is an 1.8Lfood processor bowl, the second a 2.1L blending jug, and the third is a compact 700ml cup that comes with a lid. I liked how ‘professional’ it looked, and that it wasn’t an eyesore in my kitchen!
Comfort and features
In terms of usability, the Ninja is neither clunky nor cumbersome, just as its name suggests. The attachments click on and off with ease, and its functions are intuitive; when you click a jug or bowl into place, the base lights up which functions are compatible.
The blend setting runs for 60 seconds, and the max blend setting for 70 seconds, and there is also a pulse button. Mix and chop have their own dedicated button too, all of which are annotated - handy if you don’t want to be squinting at symbols and remembering what each means!
You can batch cook with the larger bowl or jug, or if you want to make a smaller portion and pop it in the fridge for later, you can do so with the smallest jug and screw-on lid included in the box.
All of these pieces are dishwasher safe, along with the stainless steel blades, and its 1200W motor allowed me to create silky-smooth mixtures in rapid time.
Value for money
While not a baby-branded item, and though there are no steaming capabilities, this variety of jugs and bowls makes it ideal for baby and child meal prep. You can also use the machine for a wide variety of other non-child-related cooking tasks, like kneading pizza dough. Not only does this mean longevity, but it also gives you the potential to use the item more. For that reason, if you don’t want steaming abilities, or have the ability to do this elsewhere, I think the Ninja is excellent value for money. It would be especially suited for those looking for a food maker that doesn’t look child-like.
We chose this as the best premium baby food maker - but you might also like to read our review of the Nutribaby(+) XL Baby Food Maker (opens in new tab) which we chose as the best baby food maker overall.
If you're preparing to start weaning, you might also like to read our pick of the best high chairs (opens in new tab) or our guide to choosing the best bottle warmer (opens in new tab).
And don't forget to check out our other baby product reviews (opens in new tab).
Grace Holliday is a freelance journalist, travel writer and part-time journalism lecturer. She is also a proud northerner and mum-of-one.
-
The time 'angry' Prince Charles almost 'quit' the Royal Family revealed
Prince Charles almost 'quit' the Royal Family in anger to work part time from Italy, it's been claimed.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
BBC Commonwealth Games presenters: A who's who guide of the hosts and expert panel
Find out which athletes, experts and presenters will be Commonwealth Games presenters this summer
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where was Paper Girls filmed and what year does it take place?
As the sci-fi series comes to Prime Video we reveal where was Paper Girls filmed and the date the series is set in.
By Lucy Wigley • Published