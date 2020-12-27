We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In the depths of winter, a hearty one-pot pie is just what the whole family needs.

This delicious turkey and parsnip one-pot pie is a staple meal to add to your collection of leftover turkey recipes. While a turkey curry is undoubtedly tasty, a hearty pie is always a crowd-pleaser and it’s easy to prepare ahead if you’re entertaining between Christmas and New Year too.

For the tastiest leftovers, it’s important to cook your bird perfectly first time round, read our guide on how to cook a turkey correctly. We’ve also got a guide on how to cook turkey crown for those who prefer not to buy a whole bird.

You can make this recipe without leftovers too, simply season and roast a couple of large turkey breasts at 180C for about 20 mins, or until the juices run clear. Alternatively, you could use chicken breast or leftover chicken too. We love serving this pie with mash potato or bread to soak up the sauce.

Ingredients 100g diced pancetta or lardons

1 large leek, finely sliced

1/2 savoy cabbage, shredded

1tbsp cornflour

1tbsp dijon mustard with herbs

200ml dry Riesling

200g button mushrooms, halved

3 parsnip, peeled and chopped into chunks

400g cooked turkey, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg beaten, optional

Method Start by cutting a disk of pastry the size of 20cm ovenproof casserole dish, then put the cut pastry back into the fridge. You could use the leftovers to cut out shapes to decorate the top of the pie. Heat the oven to 190C/Gas 5.

In the casserole dish cook the pancetta until golden. Remove the meat but leave the fat in the pan, add the leek. Sweat with the lid on, over a low heat for about 10 mins, stirring occasionally, until softened. Mix in the cabbage and cornflour, return the lid and sweat for 5 mins. Remove the lid and cook for 5 more mins. Add the mustard followed by the wine and season. Scrape the brown bits from the base pan and quietly simmer for 10 mins.

Mix in the remaining veg and turkey and season and return the pancetta. Cover with the pastry and make a small incision in the centre. If using, lay over the cut-out pastry shapes and brush the top with the beaten egg. Bake in the oven for 45 mins – 1 hr until the pastry is golden. Cool for 10 mins before serving.

Top tip for making Turkey and parsnip one pot pie Brushing the pastry with the egg will give the crust a golden gloss, but is not essential. If you like utilise the pastry offcuts to create a pretty pattern on your pie.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating