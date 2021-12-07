We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make something out of nothing by boiling up your turkey carcass into a rich, tasty turkey stock.

When you’ve finally finished your roast turkey and sliced the last sandwich off the bones, it’s time to put the bones to good use. Boil them up to create a delicious and seriously useful stock. This turkey stock recipe is perfect for soups, gravy, risotto and all sorts of sauces. Don’t worry if you can’t find the time to do it straight away – you can freeze the bones until you can make use of them. And once you’ve made the stock, you can freeze it in 300ml or 600ml portions so it’s easy to use when you need it.

Ingredients 1 turkey carcass, broken in half or quarters

2 carrots, halved

1 onion, quartered

1 leek, cut into chunks

1 celery stalk, cut into chunks

4 black peppercorns

1tsp salt

1 bay leaf

Method Place the turkey carcass in a large saucepan. Add the carrots, onion, leek, celery, peppercorns, salt and bay leaf. Add 2 litres cold water and slowly bring to the boil.

Simmer gently, uncovered, for 1 hr. Strain and allow to cool. Chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 2 months.

Top tip for turkey stock:

Leftover roasting juices have a concentrated rich flavour so make sure they’re added to the stock too if you haven’t used them for gravy already. Just skim off any fat from the surface of the juices before adding to the stock.

