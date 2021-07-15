We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our mouthwatering Turkish halloumi bake is ready in just three steps.

Turkish halloumi bake is packed full of freshly cooked vegetables such as sweet potato, aubergine, and red peppers. Topped with thick chunks of creamy halloumi which melts and bakes into the mix for added flavour. Serve with ciabatta.

Ingredients 2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into large pieces

1 aubergine, sliced, cut into chunks

2 large sweet potatoes, about 500g, peeled and cut into small chunks

1 large courgette, thickly sliced

2 tsp fennel seeds, optional

2 tsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

150g red split lentils, rinsed

¾ litre hot vegetable stock

250g pack halloumi cheese, cut into 8 slices

Handful of fresh parsley leaves, for garnish

Ciabatta, to serve

Method Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Put the prepared veg and fennel seeds, if using, in a large roasting tin or baking dish. Drizzle with oil, season well and then mix them together by hand.

Roast for 30 mins. Sprinkle the lentils over, then pour in the hot stock. Roast for another 15-20 mins, until the veg and lentils are cooked through.

Set the grill to high. Lay the cheese slices on top of the veg, then grill for 5-8 mins, until golden. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with the warmed bread.

Top tips for making Turkish halloumi bake

Leftover veg can easily be made into a nourishing soup — just add stock, simmer for 10 minutes, then whizz in a blender.

