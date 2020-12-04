Trending:

Vegan chilli recipe

Keiron George Keiron George
  • Healthy
  • Vegan
serves: 6
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 40 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 305 kCal 15%
Fat 8g 11%
  -  Saturates 2g 10%
Carbohydrates 41g 15%
    • This vegan chilli is so tasty, we’re certain it will become a new family favourite. Our vegan chilli proves that vegan food can go toe to toe with any meat dish, and still end up on top! We’ve opted out of easily impersonating meat in this dish by simply loading it full of a meat-free mince.

    Instead, we have carefully balanced vegetables and beans together with the classic spices to deliver a truly authentic chilli con carne just without the meat!

    The addition of dark chocolate adds a deep richness and we would also recommend adding this to any carnivorous recipe in the future. This is an easy, cheap family meal that is perfect for prepping ahead or cook in bulk and freeze. 

    Ingredients

    • 1tbsp olive oil
    • 1 large onion, diced
    • 1 stick of celery, diced
    • 1 carrot, diced
    • 2 small sweet potatoes, cut into 2cm chunks
    • 3 cloves garlic, minced
    • 2tsp ground cumin
    • 1tsp paprika
    • 1tsp ground coriander
    • 1tsp ground cinnamon
    • 1/2tsp cayenne pepper
    • 2tbsp tomato puree
    • 80g sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped
    • 1 red pepper, cut into chunks
    • 1 yellow pepper, cut into chunks
    • 400g tin black beans
    • 400g tin mixed beans
    • 2x 400g tins cherry tomatoes
    • 50g dark chocolate
    • 1 fresh red chilli, sliced
    • Juice of one lime
    • Fresh coriander, to garnish
    • Long grain rice and toasted tortillas, to serve

    Method

    • In a large casserole pot, heat the oil and cook the celery, onion and carrot for 5 mins until softened, add the sweet potato, garlic, spices and tomato puree and cook out for a further 2 mins. 

       

    • Add in the sun-dried tomatoes, peppers, beans, tinned tomatoes and stock and bring to the boil, then turn down to a simmer. Add in the chocolate, stir to melt and then allow to a simmer for 30 mins, until the sweet potato is tender.

       

    • Stir in the lime juice, add a generous splash of vegan crème fraîche and garnish with fresh coriander and sliced red chilli. Serve with rice and toasted corn tortillas.

    Top tip for making Vegan chilli

    Try this as a jacket potato topping too!

