We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This vegan chilli is so tasty, we’re certain it will become a new family favourite. Our vegan chilli proves that vegan food can go toe to toe with any meat dish, and still end up on top! We’ve opted out of easily impersonating meat in this dish by simply loading it full of a meat-free mince.

Instead, we have carefully balanced vegetables and beans together with the classic spices to deliver a truly authentic chilli con carne just without the meat!

The addition of dark chocolate adds a deep richness and we would also recommend adding this to any carnivorous recipe in the future. This is an easy, cheap family meal that is perfect for prepping ahead or cook in bulk and freeze.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 stick of celery, diced

1 carrot, diced

2 small sweet potatoes, cut into 2cm chunks

3 cloves garlic, minced

2tsp ground cumin

1tsp paprika

1tsp ground coriander

1tsp ground cinnamon

1/2tsp cayenne pepper

2tbsp tomato puree

80g sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 red pepper, cut into chunks

1 yellow pepper, cut into chunks

400g tin black beans

400g tin mixed beans

2x 400g tins cherry tomatoes

50g dark chocolate

1 fresh red chilli, sliced

Juice of one lime

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Long grain rice and toasted tortillas, to serve

Method In a large casserole pot, heat the oil and cook the celery, onion and carrot for 5 mins until softened, add the sweet potato, garlic, spices and tomato puree and cook out for a further 2 mins.

Add in the sun-dried tomatoes, peppers, beans, tinned tomatoes and stock and bring to the boil, then turn down to a simmer. Add in the chocolate, stir to melt and then allow to a simmer for 30 mins, until the sweet potato is tender.

Stir in the lime juice, add a generous splash of vegan crème fraîche and garnish with fresh coriander and sliced red chilli. Serve with rice and toasted corn tortillas.

Top tip for making Vegan chilli Try this as a jacket potato topping too!

Click to rate ( 2 ratings) Sending your rating