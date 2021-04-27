We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our vegan chocolate cake is a delicious and indulgent treat that’s perfect for any occasion. We’ve made some clever swaps to ensure this vegan chocolate cake is free from all animal products. Using vegan mayonnaise makes the sponge extra moist whilst keeping it dairy-free and reducing the traditional fat content. Topped with raspberries, blueberries, fresh mint and coconut shavings, this colourful vegan chocolate cake would make a perfect centrepiece for celebration.

Ingredients To make the cake

300g self-raising flour

1½tsp baking powder

4tbsp cocoa

225g golden caster sugar

250g light mayonnaise

1tbsp vanilla bean paste

For the glaze

100g vegan chocolate

4tbsp dairy free milk

1tsp sunflower oil

To decorate

Mixed berries

Fresh mint

Coconut shavings

You will need

20cm springform tin, greased and lined

Method Heat the oven to 180°C. Sieve the flour, baking powder and cocoa into the bowl of a free-standing mixer.

Add the sugar, vegan mayonnaise, vanilla bean paste and 225ml water. Mix them together until smooth.

Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and bake for 20-25 mins, until a cocktail stick, inserted into the centre, comes out clean. Cool cake on a wire rack.

Put the vegan chocolate, non-dairy milk and sunflower oil into bowl, resting over a pan of simmering water, and heat to melt. There’s no need to stir.

Stand the wire rack on a piece of parchment paper. Stir the melted chocolate until it’s smooth. Spoon over the cake to glaze, allowing it to drizzle down the sides. Decorate with raspberries, blueberries, coconut shaving and fresh mint.

