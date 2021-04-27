Our vegan chocolate cake is a delicious and indulgent treat that’s perfect for any occasion. We’ve made some clever swaps to ensure this vegan chocolate cake is free from all animal products. Using vegan mayonnaise makes the sponge extra moist whilst keeping it dairy-free and reducing the traditional fat content. Topped with raspberries, blueberries, fresh mint and coconut shavings, this colourful vegan chocolate cake would make a perfect centrepiece for celebration.
Ingredients
- To make the cake
- 300g self-raising flour
- 1½tsp baking powder
- 4tbsp cocoa
- 225g golden caster sugar
- 250g light mayonnaise
- 1tbsp vanilla bean paste
- For the glaze
- 100g vegan chocolate
- 4tbsp dairy free milk
- 1tsp sunflower oil
- To decorate
- Mixed berries
- Fresh mint
- Coconut shavings
- You will need
- 20cm springform tin, greased and lined
Method
Heat the oven to 180°C. Sieve the flour, baking powder and cocoa into the bowl of a free-standing mixer.
Add the sugar, vegan mayonnaise, vanilla bean paste and 225ml water. Mix them together until smooth.
Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and bake for 20-25 mins, until a cocktail stick, inserted into the centre, comes out clean. Cool cake on a wire rack.
Put the vegan chocolate, non-dairy milk and sunflower oil into bowl, resting over a pan of simmering water, and heat to melt. There’s no need to stir.
Stand the wire rack on a piece of parchment paper. Stir the melted chocolate until it’s smooth. Spoon over the cake to glaze, allowing it to drizzle down the sides. Decorate with raspberries, blueberries, coconut shaving and fresh mint.