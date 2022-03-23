We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Just as hot and just as crossed as the regular version, but entirely free of animal products.

These vegan hot cross buns are the perfect egg and dairy free option for Easter. If you’ve recently started your vegan eating plan, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the taste and texture. And if you’re already a seasoned meat-free cook, this recipe is well worth trying. If you’re not a fan of raisins you can swap them for vegan-friendly dark chocolate chips instead. These hot cross buns will only take about an hour to prep and bake, but you will need to and in another hour and a half do give the dough time to rise. This recipe makes a dozen buns.

Ingredients 350g (12oz) strong plain flour

1 tsp ground mixed spice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp grated nutmeg

1 sachet easy-blend yeast

25g (1oz) caster sugar

75g (3oz) currants

25g (1oz) mixed peel, chopped

Zest of one lemon, finely grated

75g (3oz) vegan margarine, melted

175ml (6floz approx) soya milk, warmed

For the crosses:

50g (2oz) plain flour

25g vegan margarine

For the glaze:

25g (1oz) sugar

Method In a large bowl mix the flour, spices, yeast, sugar, currants, mixed peel and lemon rind. Make a well in the centre and add the melted margarine and some of the warmed milk. Mix until a soft dough is formed, adding more milk if necessary.

Turn out the dough onto a floured surface and knead for about 10 mins. Place in an oiled bowl, cover with cling film and leave in a warm place until doubled in size, which will take about 1 -2 hrs.

Meanwhile to make the crosses, rub the margarine into the flour and add enough water to bind. Roll out the pastry quite thinly then cut into thin strips.

Once the dough has doubled in size, knock it down and knead for 5 mins. Divide into 12 pieces, roll each piece into a ball and leave on a greased baking tray. Leave to rise again for about 30 mins.

To make the glaze heat the sugar in a pan with 2 tbsp water, until the sugar dissolves. Leave to cool. Glaze each bun and top with pastry crosses.

Bake at 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 for about 20 mins or until golden.

Top tip for making vegan hot cross buns

Serve hot with a plant-based spread and jam.

