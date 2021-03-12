We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This vol-au-vent selection recipe is the ideal combination of being easy to put together, while also looking impressive.



Vol-au-vent get their name from the light-as-air fluffy pastry that encases the fillings, as the word means “windblown” in French. Traditionally a French recipe, it has been adapted over the years to suit other European tastes. For our selection, we’ve gone for a wide variety, including mushrooms, chicken, prawn, ham and pineapple.

These vol-au-vent fillings can be served in their pastry either hot or cold. To serve them hot, leave the garnish off until serving. Instead, heat them through in a hot oven at 200°C/Gas Mark 6 for five minutes or until hot enough.

Ingredients Ready made ready-made vol-au-vent cases

For the mushroom vol-au-vent filling:

50g (2oz) mushrooms finely chopped

15g (½oz) butter

25g (1oz) cheese spread (e.g Primula)

1 x 15ml (1 tbsp) Greek natural yogurt

For the chicken vol-au-vent filling:

50g (2oz) roasted chicken breast or tikka flavoured chicken breast

25g (1oz) cheese spread with chives

1 x 15ml (1 tbsp) Greek natural yogurt

For the prawn vol-au-vent filling:

50g (2oz) small prawns, reserve 6 for garnish

25g (1oz) cheese spread with shrimp

1 x 15ml (1 tsp) Greek natural yogurt

1 x 5ml (1 tsp) tomato puree

1 x 5ml (1 tsp) lemon juice

For the ham & pineapple vol-au-vent filling:

2 slices of thin ham cut intosmall pieces

25g (1 oz) pineapple pieces in own juice, diced

25g (1oz)cheese spread with ham

1 x 15ml (1 tablespoon) Greek natural yogurt

Method For the mushroom vol au vents: Melt the butter in a frying pan and add the chopped mushrooms, fry for 3 minutes until soft. Leave to cool. In a small bowl, combine together the cheese spread, yogurt and fried mushrooms, and spoon into 6 of the cases. Garnish with a sprig of parsley.

For the chicken vol au vents: Cut the chicken breast into small pieces. In a small bowl, combine together the cheese spread, yogurt and chicken, spoon into 6 of the cases. Garnish with cut chives.

For the prawn vol au vents: In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients together and spoon into 6 cases. Garnish with a prawn and sprigs of dill.

For the ham & pineapple vol au vents: In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients together and spoon into 6cases. Garnish with a slice of ham and a piece of pineapple.

Tips for making vol-au-vent selection:

To stop vol-au-vents going soggy, avoid filling the pastry too far in advance as it will absorb any moisture. Keep the pastry and filling separate until just before you’re ready to serve them.

