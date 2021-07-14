We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This warm chicken and barley salad recipe is a light, healthy and costs just 72p a head to make.

Ideal for using up leftover chicken, this warm chicken, and barley salad makes an easy lunch or dinner. The pearl barley not only adds a great texture and flavour to this dish, but it also makes it extra filling. Infused with fresh mint and finished with a sprinkling of flaked almonds.

Ingredients 150g (5oz) pearl barley, rinsed well

1 tsp salt

125g (4oz) frozen peas

2 spring onions, trimmed and sliced

About 60g (2oz) fresh spinach leaves

About 25 fresh mint leaves

4 tbsp olive oil

250g (8oz) cooked chicken, roughly shredded

Salt and ground black pepper

About 15g (½oz) flaked almonds, toasted

Method Put the barley in a pan with 1.5 litres (2½ pints) boiling water and the salt, bring back to the boil and simmer for 35-40 mins until the barley is tender.

Drain the barley, tip it into a large bowl, add the cooked peas, spring and spinach and stir to let the spinach wilt and the veg warm through.

Put the mint leaves in a tall jug, or bowl, with the oil and whizz with a stick blender to make a dressing.

Add the shredded chicken, seasoning and mint oil to the warm barley mixture and stir well. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and serve warm.

Top tips for making warm chicken and barley salad

Swap the chicken for other cooked meat like strips of beef, pork or duck. You could even try tofu for a vegetable option.

