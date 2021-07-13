We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Onion, garlic, and sage infuse this indulgent wild mushroom risotto with plenty of flavour.

With the addition of dried porcini mushrooms, this wild mushroom risotto recipe has bags of taste and can be ready in under an hour. The wild mushrooms and almonds make a delicious combination – both earthy and nutty – and with the added al dente texture of the arborio rice.

Ingredients 10g dried porcini mushrooms

30g butter or 1tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and chopped

A few sprigs of sage

150g chestnut mushrooms, wiped and sliced

150g arborio rice

300ml hot vegetable stock

300ml unsweetened almond milk

To serve:

2 knobs of butter

About 30g unblanched almonds, split in half

100g fresh wild mushrooms (girolles), well rinsed

Method Add the porcini to 150ml just-boiled water and leave to soak for 15 minutes. Strain, keeping the liquid, and chop mushrooms.

Meanwhile, warm the butter or oil in a sauté pan. Add the onion, garlic and a sage sprig and fry over a medium heat for 5 minutes until softened. Add the porcini with the chestnut mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes.

Tip in the rice, coat the grain well, turn up the heat and pour in the mushroom soaking liquid. Let it bubble and cook until almost evaporated.

Pour in about a half of the stock, stir occasionally until it has been absorbed, then add the rest of the stock, stirring until absorbed. Add the almond milk and stir until creamy and tender. It will take about 20 minutes. Season well and take out the sprig of sage.

Warm a little oil in a small pan, add some sage leaves and cook until just beginning to crisp. Take out and drain on kitchen paper. Add a knob of butter to the pan, along with the almonds, and cook until browned, then tip them on to the paper. Add a little more butter and fry the mushrooms. Season well.

Spoon mushrooms on the risotto and scatter the nuts and sage leaves on top.

Top tips for making wild mushroom risotto

If you don’t want to use almond milk, add 100ml white wine or 5tbsp sherry instead and double up on the stock.

