This vegetarian winter root vegetable tagine is packed with onion, carrots, parsnips, sweet potato, and butternut squash.

A healthy spicy stew of mixed root vegetables cooked Moroccan-style with harissa paste and tomatoes. A portion of this dish works out at just 353 calories per serving. This mouthwatering tagine takes 40 minutes to cook.

Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil

2 onions, peeled and sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

2 tablespoons tomato purée

2 tablespoons harissa paste

4 carrots, peeled and halved lengthways

3 parsnips, peeled and halved lengthways

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and each cut into 4

300g (10oz) butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and cut into 2.5cm (1in) chunks

600ml (1 pint) hot vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

400g can chickpeas, drained

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method Heat the oil in the casserole dish and fry the onions for 5 minutes, to soften but not brown.

Add the garlic, tomato purée and harissa paste and cook for 1 min.

Add the carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes and butternut squash. Pour in the stock and season. Cover and simmer for 25 mins until the vegetables are tender.

Stir in the chickpeas and canned tomatoes and warm through for 5 mins. Serve sprinkled with fresh coriander.

Top tips for making winter root vegetable tagine

You can add celeriac rather than parsnips, and use beans instead of chickpeas.

