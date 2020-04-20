We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Good marrow recipes are not the easiest to come by – and that could be because it is such an overlooked vegetable. Many people will go for a bright butternut squash that is easily found rather than this subtle green veg. And there are those who don’t even know what marrow is. The versatile vegetable has a mild flavour but soft and creamy flesh, like a courgette or a roasted butternut squash, so you can be use in many of the same types of recipes where you would use one of those options to come up with marrow recipes instead.

Stuffed marrow is one of our favourite marrow recipes as it is an easy way to get loads of flavour into this mild vegetable. This king of marrow recipes uses a cocktail of roasted vegetables to fill up the hollow inside, but if you want even stronger flavours you could opt for meaty additions like bacon, pancetta, or chorizo. You could even try mixing in a sprinkle of cheese or melting some on top for an easy pop of comfort food.

This stuffed marrow recipe is perfect as a side or main. It doesn’t get much healthier and tastier than this vegetarian dish.

Ingredients 1 small marrow, about 30cm (12in) long, and 850g (1¾lb) in weight, halved lengthways

1tsp fennel seeds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1-2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

3 tbsp olive oil

1 red or white onion, peeled and cut into wedges, pulled apart

1 sweet potato, 400g (14oz) in weight, peeled and diced

1 red pepper, halved, deseeded and cut into thick strips

2tsp pine nuts

1tsp sesame seeds

Olive oil, for serving

Mint leaves, for garnish

Method Set the oven to fairly hot, Gas Mark 6 or 200°C. Scoop the seeds out of the marrow and place the halves in a large baking dish or roasting tin, cut-side up. Sprinkle with the fennel seeds and the seasoning, and add the crushed garlic and then 1 tablespoon of oil.

Put the onion, sweet potato and red pepper into the dish, too. Sprinkle with the rest of the oil. Roast in oven for 30 minutes, then turn the vegetables and continue cooking for another 20 minutes.

Spoon the sweet potato, onion and pepper into the marrow halves. Sprinkle with pine nuts and sesame seeds, and put back in the oven for 10-15 minutes, to brown the seeds. Sprinkle with a little more oil, and fresh mint leaves, for serving.

