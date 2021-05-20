Trending:

Yogurt cupcakes recipe

(140 ratings)
makes: 12
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 767 kCal 38%
Fat 49.1g 70%
  -  Saturates 30.6g 153%
Carbohydrates 76.7g 38%
  -  of which Sugars 65.5g 73%
Protein 4.1g 8%
    • Prepare a batch of these tasty yogurt cupcakes in just 15 minutes. Finish the cupcakes with a handmade fondant leaf. 

    Make these yogurt cupcakes using natural yogurt, golden caster sugar, and a hint of vanilla extract. Each cupcake is filled with raspberry jam. This recipe makes a batch of 12 cupcakes. Ideally served as part of an afternoon tea spread, bake sales, or birthday parties.

    Watch how to make Yogurt cupcakes

    Ingredients

    • For the yogurt cupcakes:
    • 150ml pot natural yogurt or soured cream
    • 3 eggs, beaten
    • 1tsp vanilla extract
    • 175g golden caster sugar
    • 175g self-raising flour
    • 175g butter, melted and cooled slightly
    • 6tbsp raspberry jam
    • To decorate:
    • 500g butter, softened
    • 500g icing sugar
    • 1tsp vanilla extract
    • green fondant icing sugar paste, to make leaves
    • 24 cake cases

    Method

    • Preheat the oven to 190Cg, gas 5. Line 2 bun tins with paper cases. Mix wet cake ingredients together in a jug. Put the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Pour the egg mixture into the mixing bowl and mix briefly. Divide the cake mixture between the baking cases and bake for 15-18 mins or until well risen and springy to the touch.

    • Cool on a baking tray. With a knife, cut a hole out of the centre of each cake and fill with raspberry jam to level with top of the cake.

    • To decorate with the butter icing: Using a Wilton 2B nozzle in a piping bag, fill with the soft butter icing. Pipe, starting in the middle, in a swirl. Cut out leaf shapes from the green fondant, then use to decorate each rose.

    Top tips for making yogurt cupcakes

    Add a few drops of your favourite food colouring to give these cupcakes a bit of colour. Decorate with fresh berries like raspberries, strawberries or blueberries.

