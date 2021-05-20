Prepare a batch of these tasty yogurt cupcakes in just 15 minutes. Finish the cupcakes with a handmade fondant leaf.
Make these yogurt cupcakes using natural yogurt, golden caster sugar, and a hint of vanilla extract. Each cupcake is filled with raspberry jam. This recipe makes a batch of 12 cupcakes. Ideally served as part of an afternoon tea spread, bake sales, or birthday parties.
Watch how to make Yogurt cupcakes
Ingredients
- For the yogurt cupcakes:
- 150ml pot natural yogurt or soured cream
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 175g golden caster sugar
- 175g self-raising flour
- 175g butter, melted and cooled slightly
- 6tbsp raspberry jam
- To decorate:
- 500g butter, softened
- 500g icing sugar
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- green fondant icing sugar paste, to make leaves
- 24 cake cases
Method
Preheat the oven to 190Cg, gas 5. Line 2 bun tins with paper cases. Mix wet cake ingredients together in a jug. Put the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Pour the egg mixture into the mixing bowl and mix briefly. Divide the cake mixture between the baking cases and bake for 15-18 mins or until well risen and springy to the touch.
Cool on a baking tray. With a knife, cut a hole out of the centre of each cake and fill with raspberry jam to level with top of the cake.
To decorate with the butter icing: Using a Wilton 2B nozzle in a piping bag, fill with the soft butter icing. Pipe, starting in the middle, in a swirl. Cut out leaf shapes from the green fondant, then use to decorate each rose.
Top tips for making yogurt cupcakes
Add a few drops of your favourite food colouring to give these cupcakes a bit of colour. Decorate with fresh berries like raspberries, strawberries or blueberries.
