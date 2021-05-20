We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepare a batch of these tasty yogurt cupcakes in just 15 minutes. Finish the cupcakes with a handmade fondant leaf.

Make these yogurt cupcakes using natural yogurt, golden caster sugar, and a hint of vanilla extract. Each cupcake is filled with raspberry jam. This recipe makes a batch of 12 cupcakes. Ideally served as part of an afternoon tea spread, bake sales, or birthday parties.

Ingredients For the yogurt cupcakes:

150ml pot natural yogurt or soured cream

3 eggs, beaten

1tsp vanilla extract

175g golden caster sugar

175g self-raising flour

175g butter, melted and cooled slightly

6tbsp raspberry jam

To decorate:

500g butter, softened

500g icing sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

green fondant icing sugar paste, to make leaves

24 cake cases

Method Preheat the oven to 190Cg, gas 5. Line 2 bun tins with paper cases. Mix wet cake ingredients together in a jug. Put the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Pour the egg mixture into the mixing bowl and mix briefly. Divide the cake mixture between the baking cases and bake for 15-18 mins or until well risen and springy to the touch.

Cool on a baking tray. With a knife, cut a hole out of the centre of each cake and fill with raspberry jam to level with top of the cake.

To decorate with the butter icing: Using a Wilton 2B nozzle in a piping bag, fill with the soft butter icing. Pipe, starting in the middle, in a swirl. Cut out leaf shapes from the green fondant, then use to decorate each rose.

Top tips for making yogurt cupcakes

Add a few drops of your favourite food colouring to give these cupcakes a bit of colour. Decorate with fresh berries like raspberries, strawberries or blueberries.

