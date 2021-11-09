We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Rich chocolate sponge, a light and creamy chocolate buttercream topping and smooth filling, these yule log cupcakes are the perfect Christmas treat.
This twist on the classic yule log recipe is just as festive, without the fuss of rolling a roulade. With just 20 minutes prep time and 25 minutes in the oven, they couldn’t be easier. You can top your cupcakes with a variety of Christmas themed decorations – our cupcake queen, Victoria Threader, made these cakes with chocolate flakes on top and a cute robin, but edible glitter, snowflakes or holly cake toppers.
Ingredients
- For the cakes:
- 95g plain flour
- 20g corn flour
- ½tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 25g cocoa powder
- 50g butter, room temperature
- 115g dark soft brown sugar
- 3 medium eggs, beaten
- 125ml sour cream
- Chocolate Flake for the logs
- Icing sugar and white sprinkles to dust
- For the filling:
- 300ml double cream
- 2tsp vanilla extract
- For the buttercream:
- 90g dark chocolate
- 125g softened butter
- 140g icing sugar
- 2tsp vanilla extract
- You will also need:
- Shop bought Holly and robin decorations
- Apple corer
- Large piping bag with a Wilton 1M tip
Method
- For the cakes: Preheat your oven to 160ºC/325ºF/Gas Mark 3. Line your tray with 10 muffin cases.
- Sift all the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the eggs, butter and sour cream and beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Divide the mixture between the cases and bake for 25 mins or until they have risen and spring back when you lightly press the tops. Remove from the tray and leave to cool on a wire rack.
- To make the filling: Whip the cream up with the vanilla extract until you have stiff peaks.
- Using an apple corer, remove the centres from the cakes and add a teaspoon of the whipped cream. Then fill the hole by replacing the piece of sponge.
- For the topping: Melt the chocolate in the microwave on 20 second burst until smooth. Put the butter, icing sugar and vanilla into a large mixing bowl and add the cooled melted chocolate.Beat until smooth and shiny.
- Add the buttercream to a large piping bag with a Wilton 1M tip added and pipe swirls onto the tops of the cupcakes. If you do not have a piping bag, use a palette knife to spread the buttercream. Add a chocolate Flake and Christmas decorations and dust with icing sugar.
Top tip for making these Yule Log cupcakes...
To make a bark pattern in the frosting, run a fork over the icing. Use a mixture of short and long strokes to create a realistic texture.