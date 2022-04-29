BT Smart Baby Monitor review 

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The BT Smart Baby Monitor features comes with a 5″ LCD parent unit, and can also be controlled with your smartphone using the BT Smart Controls app. Here we take a look at what it has to offer offering.

At £139.99, the BT Smart Baby Monitor is an average-priced baby monitor that made the lineup for our buying guide on the best baby monitors for 2022. It offers live HD video streaming from the camera unit and can be controlled via your smartphone. It also includes 5″ colour-screen parent unit

How we tested

To find out how well the BT Smart Baby Monitor works we asked Hannah, mum to five- month-old Noah, to try it out. We asked her to assess its design, functionality and best features and let us know if it’s a monitor she’d consider using full time at home.

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

The 5″ screen that comes with the BT Smart Baby Monitor gives you a clear view of your child. While it may not be as big at VTech RM7767HD 7″ smart video baby monitor, the BT Smart Baby Monitor has a pan and tilt feature so you can scan around the nursery room using the parent monitor or your smartphone.

Finished in purple and white, the design of the baby monitor unit and camera is relatively modern. It comes with a wall mountable camera in the box, which is also designed to sit happily on a shelf or chest of drawers next to the cot.

Functionality

Hannah found the monitor easy to pair with the parent unit and app. ‘You need to scroll along the control panel menu on the parent unit to make the most of the features,’ she says. ‘I found the five lullabies straightforward enough to access. But it was a little tricky to work out how to turn them off. You need to scroll along to access the 135-degree pan mode to view left and right. There’s a dedicated button labelled ‘Talk’ to the right of the screen. This gave me easy access to the two-way talk feature.’

The room temperature is constantly displayed on the main screen of the parent unit, which our tester found reassuring. ‘The lights on the side of the parent unit go from green to red the louder baby cries,’ she adds ‘This is useful when the TV is on and it’s more difficult to hear any noises from the nursery.’

Best features

The BT Smart Baby Monitor has been around for a while, but its tech capabilities are still impressive. As well as being able to access live footage of your baby via the BT Smart Controls app and parent unit, this baby monitor is Alexa and Google Voice compatible. This means you can ask your voice assistant for information such as the room temperature, or you can ask it to play a lullaby.

‘Setting up to the app was easy enough once I’d created an account and paired the camera to my smartphone,’ says Hannah. ‘The design of the app isn’t as modern as some of the latest smart baby monitors I’ve tried. But it does have good basic controls and gave me a very clear HD video stream of Noah in the nursery. I could also take photos or record video when I wanted.’

Value for money

With two-way talk back, night vision and digital zoom and tilt functionalist that lets you see the video footage of your child clearly, the BT Smart Baby Monitor is a good value entry-level smart monitor.