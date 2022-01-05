We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Luxury fabric

Good summer option

Unisex design Cons Not suitable for cold temperatures

Pricey but an investment buy

This Aden and Anais baby sleeping bag made the grade with our tester, mum, and journalist Charlotte who tried it out with her 16-month-old daughter, Adelaide. She gave it full marks for summer sleeping. But is it right for you? Read on to find out…

The Aden & Anais baby sleeping bag is one of the best baby sleeping bags you can buy. With a 1 TOG rating, it needs to be assessed for summer when the temperature starts warming up. It’s light and soft, and you can see from the weave that it’s breathable too. That makes it ideal for foreign holidays or hot, humid nights in the UK. Its print features unisex grey koalas frolicking around. Just the thing to draw a baby’s eye and look pleasing wherever it’s put.

While there are no standout extras, the central zip ends at the feet. There’s also a neat little flap to protect a baby’s chin from any discomfort or rubbing. This is a mid-range sleeping bag that’s all about the quality of the fabric rather than innovative design.

Suitable for: 6-18m | TOG: 1 | Price: £29.95

Design

The Aden & Anais Now & Zen sleeping bag has an adorable print of grey koalas in various positions. ‘The pattern is pretty but understated which I really liked,’ said our tester Charlotte. ‘I’ve got a baby daughter, but this print is unisex and I definitely would have used it for my older son too.’ The neutral shade means it would work whatever colour your nursery or cot. And the koalas are a bit of a departure from the usual animals you find on bedding.

The sleeping bag is made of a finely woven 100% cotton muslin. ‘I usually think of muslin as quite coarse,’ said Charlotte. ‘But I was surprised how soft this sleeping bag felt against Adelaide’s skin when I gave her night-time cuddles.’ It also washes well and Charlotte noticed that, if you added fabric conditioner into the machine, it came out just as soft as it went in.

Comfort and features

If you’re after fancy extras from a sleeping bag, this isn’t the one for you. There’s no adjustable sizing or pram seatbelt hole. It zips up simply with a fastener down the middle which ends at the feet – well away from prying fingers. That also makes it easy for a swift nappy change.

But this sleeping bag’s major selling point is that it’s made to be used even when temperatures skyrocket. The muslin is breathable and light. That means itoffers protection against the draughts you still get in summer, while ensuring that your baby doesn’t overheat. ‘I’ve found sleeping bags really tricky to use when it gets hot and humid,’ said Charlotte. ‘You want something to cover them up in, but you don’t want them to get too hot. This sleeping bag offers the perfect solution.’

Value for money

Aden & Anais’ Now & Zen Sleeping Bag has a price tag of nearly £30. That might seem steep when you consider its standard design and that you can only use it in the summer months.

However, Charlotte insists it’s worth the extra: ‘Imagine you’ve paid a fortune to go on holiday and your baby doesn’t sleep properly while you’re there because they’re too hot. Your holiday would be ruined but that won’t happen with this sleeping bag,’ she said.

While quirky design features might be helpful, it’s likely you’ll only use them once in a while. In contrast, the quality of this soft muslin will benefit your baby every time to put them down. ‘You can feel the quality of the muslin, so you know exactly where your money has gone.’