The Jojo Maman Bebe Baby Sleeping Bag was reviewed by mum Hollie and her seven-month-old baby Margot. Read this review to find out if this eye-catching design is worth all the attention.

The Jojo Maman Bebe sleeping bag is a 1.5 TOG baby sleeping bag with a zebra print. It’s a good middle-range option for parents looking for a lightweight bag for summer nights. It’s also a practical choice if you live in a particularly warm house. Read our parent review to see if it’s the best baby sleeping bag for you to help your little one have a good night’s sleep.

It’s soft and, even though it’s only 1.5 TOG, it has a cosy feel. While the design of the sleeping bag doesn’t come with any special innovations, the print is bright, bold and very unique. It’s a nice alternative to the muted greys and neutral colours that are popular in nursery wear.

We named this best budget buy as it’s incredible quality considering its £26 price tag.

Suitable for: 6-18m | TOG: 1.5 | Price: £26.00

Design

The Jojo Maman Bébé Sleeping Bag wins the prize for most eye-catching of the ones that we tested. It comes in a bright yellow with black and while zebras, perfect for babies still adjusting their eyes to vibrant colours. Our reviewer Hollie said that the print really caught her baby’s attention. ‘Before I put Margot down to sleep in the bag she had fun looking at the zebras and playing with the bag.’ said Hollie. ‘I like that this bag isn’t made specifically for either boys or girls in mind.’

The bag is quite light to the touch and not bulky, but is lovely and soft and does have a cosy feel to it. ‘I like the shape of this bag as it’s narrower at the top and sits nice and snugly against Margot’s body so she feels safe and is easy to carry when she’s in it.’

Comfort and features

This sleeping bag is relatively standard, but it does have a few extra features. There are double shoulder poppers which Hollie said meant it was easy to put Margot in even when she was wriggling around the cot a lot. And they felt secure once fastened. There are also two poppers for the armholes depending on the age of the baby. ‘The bag I tested was 6 – 18 months and I could easily see it being roomy enough for Margot when she’s a lot bigger than her current 8 months,’ said Hollie.

This sleeping bag unzips and folds out completely flat so it’s useful for younger babies who need a change in the night as you don’t need to fully take them out of the bag and create too much of a disturbance.

Value for money

While it’s not the cheapest bag out there, Hollie thought that at £26, it was very well priced. ‘It’s quite a savvy budget option considering how good the quality is,’ said Hollie. ‘It’s an affordable option from a brand I trust to provide good quality.’

For its combination of quality and low price, we’ve named this our Best Budget Buy. You can get lower priced sleeping bags but they won’t be the same quality in terms of design and material as this one from JoJo Maman Bébé. This is the perfect bag for someone who likes quality but doesn’t want to spend too much. Plus, there’s the added bonus that it’s unisex so can be passed down from brother and sister or vice-versa.