Score Pros Environmentally friendly

Dual-sided

High quality product Cons Need separate mattress protector

Pricey but an investment buy

Rebecca Hayward and her 16-month son Louis tested out this Little Green Sheep Cot Mattress to how it measured up against other brands.

This cot mattress has lots to recommend it. Firstly, it made from all-natural products so doesn’t have the chemical, plastic-y feel that you get elsewhere; it also has dual sides so can be flipped over from the firmer, newborn side to the softer toddler side once your baby turns 18 months. Our tester Rebecca was impressed by its firmness and breathability, which are something she values highly when choosing a mattress.

This mattress is all-natural but, because of this, it’s on the pricey side at £219. You also need to budget for a mattress protector as this doesn’t come with it and, if you opt for the Little Green Sheep version, comes in at an extra £29.95.

Available sizes: 140 x 70 cms and 120 x 60 cms| Type: Coir | Price: £219

Design

The Little Green Sheep Twist Natural Cot Mattress uses only natural ingredients, including coconut, cotton, latex and wool. These natural products help give the mattress breathability which Rebecca said is her number one priority in looking for a newborn mattress. She even went as far as implanting her own face on the mattress to test how much oxygen she could get before popping Louis down.

Its natural credentials also make this mattress temperature-regulating. ‘My baby slept very well on this mattress and was neither too hot nor too cold, so I think the temperature regulation is great,’ she said. ‘I am reassured that my baby isn’t lying on synthetic polyester, and it gives peace of mind for our planet too, especially if baby mattresses can’t be re-used and recycled in the way some other baby items can be.’

Comfort and features

One of the extra features that comes with this mattress is that it has a softer side for toddler age. Rebecca admitted that she hadn’t thought about buying a second mattress for Louis as he got bigger but saw the value in a mattress specifically designed for toddlers. ‘It’s great to know it can offer a better comfort level for a slightly older baby,’ she said. As Louis is under 18 months, he slept on the ‘newborn’ side, which Rebecca found ‘nice and firm for a newborn baby’.

This mattress doesn’t come with its own mattress protector but it’s recommended you use a waterproof one and Little Green Sheep have its own version (for £29.95). For accidents, cleaning the mattress is relatively straight-forward, spot with damp sponge with mild detergent then fully air dry.

Value for money

At £219, this cot mattress is on the expensive side, but Rebecca thought the extra cost was justified. ‘The quality is great, which makes the price worthwhile,’ she said. You can get cheaper alternatives, in terms of breathability and firmness, but they wouldn’t come with the natural, quality materials that you get from this Little Green Sheep product. The fact that it has been designed for both newborns and toddlers also gives it a longevity that you don’t get from all cot mattresses.

Rebecca thought this product would suit those with a premium budget who are also environmentally conscious and value high quality. ‘The price is high,’ Rebecca admitted. ‘But I can’t fault anything else.’