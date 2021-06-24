Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump Review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We selected the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump as our number one choice in our round up of the best breast pumps.

Mum Darryl Hannah Baker put the model to the test with her daughter Cole, aged three weeks. She wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to busy mums, and described it as a godsend.

“Cole is my second child and with two children under two years old, finding time to pump is much harder than first time around,” says our tester, Darryl. “With fewer opportunities to express I’m pumping much less frequently, so having a pump that can extract more milk in less time is a godsend.”

Design

Manual or electric: Electric | Dishwasher proof: Yes

As our tester found, the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump is designed to allow you to express more milk in less time. Darryl hadn’t tried this pump before and found it strong, comfortable and easy to use.

“I liked the look of this but double pumps hadn’t worked for me in the past,” she says. She already had a breast pump that she was happy using, so she wasn’t expecting to be wowed by this one. However, it won her over from the start.

Some pumps are fiddly and time-consuming to clean and re-assemble. The downside of that is that it can put you off expressing. However, that’s not an issue with this pump. “I read the instructions a few times but didn’t really need to as it was super straightforward to assemble,” says Darryl. “It’s also easy to take apart and reassemble, and effortless to use. The suction is firm and strong, but not to the point that it hurts or makes your nipples bleed – which I’ve experienced with other pumps.”

Our tester particularly liked the fact that this pump allows you to express straight into feeding bottles. This means if you choose not to store the milk, it’s ready for use with no waste. There’s no need to transfer the milk between a storage bag and a bottle.

Comfort and features

This isn’t a hands-free pump, so you have to sit in one place when expressing. This was a drawback for our tester, as it meant it further reduced her chances to express. “With a newborn and a toddler, there are very few points in the day when I can sit and do nothing,” says Darryl. “I got a good pumping session in at night, but by then my milk has depleted compared to earlier in the day. Although, in fairness, I still get a good two ounces more at this time than I have with any other pump.” Unlike wearable breast pumps, this one has to be physically held in place. “You can’t pop it in your bra,” says Darryl. “That means you literally have your hands full while expressing. You need to find time when you can pump and do very little else. It is possible to balance them on your knees so you can scroll through your phone or change the channel, but that’s about it.” When it comes to comfort, Darryl gave this pump the thumbs up. “The silicone petals are comfortable on skin,” she says. “They don’t pinch the nipple and they move with your body, rather than sitting rigidly.” That said, she found the petals a little flimsy. “They sometimes move out of place, which stops the pump working. And if my nipple wasn’t in the exact right spot, no milk would come out.” Nevertheless, Darryl found this pump impressive. “It’s very comfortable and powerful enough to make up for the fact that you might express less frequently due to the restrictions it places on your movement.”

Value for money

The Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump certainly isn’t a cheap option. But if your budget can stretch to the price tag, your money will be well spent. “Impressive power combined with the comfort factor makes this a great pump worthy of recommendation,” says our tester, Darryl. What impressed her most about it is the fact that she was able to express more milk with it. And you can’t put a price on that. Overall, she’d recommend it to a mum who has plenty of time to dedicate time to expressing. Given how powerful this pump is, it’s also a good choice if you’re hoping to increase your milk output while expressing. VIEW NOW – PHILIPS | £250