SnuzPod 4 Bedside Crib Review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Rocking function

Reflux incline

Lift-off bassinet Cons Fiddly to build

Instructions confusing

Not portable

The SnuzPod is one of the most recognisable bedside cribs, beloved by parents looking to create the most stylish nursery possible.

As well as being aesthetically pleasing, with seven different colours to choose from, the SnuzPod also offers a variety of clever functions too. These include an incline option for babies struggling with reflux, and a lift-off bassinet for use around the home. It also comes with a breathable mattress and a machine washable mesh liner.

Our Consumer Editor, Heidi Scrimgeour, shortlisted this as one of the best bedside cribs you can buy and Janina Akiva, mum to Natanel, three weeks, put it to the test. ‘I would definitely recommend the SnuzPod 4 to family and friends,’ Janina told us. ‘I love it. It blends into my bedroom without making it overwhelmed with baby furniture. It can adapt to many different types of beds and my baby loved lying in it. I also felt he was safe which is important.’

Design

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Weighs: 11.5kg | Age: From birth

With seven beautifully neutral colourways to choose from and a sleek, simple design, the SnuzPod is definitely a wise choice for parents wanting a bedside crib that’s not just practical, but good-looking too. ‘The Snuzpod 4 is stylish, sleek, and has a clever design with some features that really make it feel luxurious for my baby,’ Janina explained. She also found its design practical in that it’s not obstructively big, and that it fits even next to high beds, with a maximum height of 73cm.

‘Our room is quite small and I felt that the bassinet is a good size too without being overly large,’ adds Janina. ‘The design is very efficient so it doesn’t take up too much floor space. Its design is minimalist yet stylish and it doesn’t take over your bedroom. It also has different heights: our bed is high and the varying heights enabled me to put the bedside crib at the perfect height.’

Comfort and features

The SnuzPod is packed with features to help babies achieve as much sleep as possible while ensuring safety and thus peace of mind for parents. Janina particularly liked the reflux incline options, saying: ‘My baby has been quite sick after feeds and so the tilt mechanism is a great addition and makes me feel more comfortable when putting him down. The reflux tilt feature really makes this stand out because it’s such a bonus to have something built in to help your baby when they are suffering.’

Our tester also liked the fact that the bedside crib rocks and that it was comfortable for Natanel. ‘When my baby was crying I could rock him to sleep which was an extra bonus,’ she says. ‘The bassinet is well-padded and the breathable base is a nice bonus.’ As a busy mum, she also valued how easy it was to clean. ‘I love the fact the material is removable as this can easily be washed,’ she adds. ‘It also has a handy storage compartment underneath.’

Value for money

At £199.95, the SnuzPod isn’t the cheapest bedside crib you can buy, but Janina feels it’s worth its price tag.

‘I do believe this is worth the money as it can be both a standalone and bedside crib,’ she says. ‘The bassinet is spacious and I believe this crib will last at least six months if not longer as my son has lots of room, and lots of room to grow.’

Janina also felt that her baby was safe and secure in the crib, an invaluable feeling for worried new parents. ‘The mesh bumper in the bassinet adds a level of padding which I like as I feel like my son is well protected in a comfortable yet safe space,’ she adds. ‘The adjustable heights and two different lengths of straps to fit to your bed are perfect for any set up so you can be sure the bedside crib will be safe and comfortable for both you and baby.’