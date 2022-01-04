We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Snuzpouch Sleeping Bag has it all – clever features, stylish design and snuggly soft fabric. Read our in-depth parent review to see if it’s the right sleeping bag for your baby.

Mum Darryl Baker and her seven-month-old baby, Cole, put the Snuzpouch Sleeping Bag to the test. She thinks it’s the best baby sleeping bag you can buy. But is it right for you?

A lot of thought has gone into the making of this baby sleeping bag. It offers so much more than other similar designs, especially in the mid-range price bracket. The standout feature is the semi-circular front zip. This allows for easy night-time baby changes and even makes it possible to pop your baby in and out without any fuss. The Snuzpouch Sleeping Bagt has poppers around the shoulders and further down the body so that you can fit the sleeping bag snugly to your baby. This is a great way to make the transition from a swaddling blanket to a sleeping bag that little bit smoother.

The SnuzPouch isn’t lacking in the good looks department. The classic grey and white design will work whether you have a boy or girl – or even one of each. Meanwhile, the cute cloud print lends itself perfectly to an item designed to take your little one off to the land of nod.

This baby sleeping bag has clearly been made with baby’s comfort in mind. ‘The super soft 100% cotton feels soft and luxurious, and the 2.5 tog version offers lots of warmth and comfort for chilly winter nights and cold mornings,’ said our parent reviewer, Darryl.

The Snuzpouch sleeping bag has a relatively large age range – from six to 18 months – so you’ll get plenty of wear out of it. The quality cotton fabric means it will last and wash well, not just over this period, but when future siblings or friends’ children come along too.

The SnuzPouch boasts several special features that you won’t find on other baby sleeping bags. ‘It has wide shoulders and clever poppers further down so you can fit the bag to your baby’s body,’ said Darryl, who thinks this is a really clever innovation. ‘In the same way that swaddling works with a newborn, making them feel safe and secure, these poppers offer that for an older baby.’ This makes it a great choice for younger babies who are used to the secure feeling of being swaddled.

The innovation doesn’t stop there. Unlike most sleeping bags which have a zip at the side or down the front, the Snuzpouch baby sleeping bag also comes with a semi-circular zip around the front. Darryl says this allows for ‘ninja-like night changing without exposing all of the baby’ – hopefully it also means they’re less likely to wake up!

The Snuzpouch sleeping bag is a great mid-range option for both younger and older babies. It’s not cheap but it’s not eye-wateringly expensive. In fact, Darryl says it’s ‘totally worth’ its price tag. Its neutral, unisex colour scheme is a practical choice that will appeal to parents who love classic baby designs.

There are lots of clever extras on the Snuzpouch that you’d usually find in sleeping bags with a much higher price tag and the high-quality cotton proves that Snuz they’ve taken care to get the basics right too. Practically perfect in every way!