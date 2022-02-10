We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Score Pros Fully washable

Breathable fabric

Lightweight design Cons Pricey but an investment buy

Limited sizes available

Requires assembling

Darryl Baker and her nine-month-old daughter Cole put the Purflo Breathable Cot Mattress through its paces. Here’s how they got on.

The Purflo Breathable Cot Mattress is the only Hollow frame cot mattress on the market and, as such, is completely breathable and fully washable. Made up of a frame structure with a mesh sleep surface, it allows air to circulate, making it very safe for babies. This isn’t your typical mattress and our tester, Darryl, was surprised that when she opened it, it came in 20 different pieces. ‘The assembly isn’t complicated, but I think the instructions could be clearer, especially for flat pack novices like me,’ she said. ‘That aside, and the fact the Mesh SleepSurface with its multiple buckles reminded me of a straight-jacket as I pulled it on to the frame, this is a clever bit of technology and a fantastic mattress for babies.’

Available sizes: 140 x 70 cms | Type: Hollow Frame | Price: £189.00

Design

Despite the unfortunate start, Darryl liked the design of this hollow frame mattress: ‘The frame itself is very lightweight to lift in and out of the cot, which is done regularly as the SleepSurface can be (and should be) washed weekly.’

With this mattress design, babies sleep on a mesh surface, which helps to significantly reduce the risk of SIDs, thanks to its breathable qualities. Darryl said she tried the mattress out when her nine-month-old had her first proper blocked nose and cough. ‘The breathable material helped her little congested nose during the night and at nap times,’ she said.

The Purflo Breathable Cot Mattress is at the cutting edge of cot mattress technology and Darryl appreciated that it put safety at the heart of its design and innovation, rather than showy good looks.

Comfort and features

As well as being fully breathable, one of the biggest selling points of this Purflo cot mattress is that, unlike other mattresses, it is also fully washable. Darryl said she loved this element as it gave her confidence that the whole surface her daughter was sleeping on was clean, and free of dust and dust-mites, as well as cough and cold allergies. ‘It can be perfectly clean months, and even years, after first purchasing it,’ she said.

In terms of comfort, baby Cole enjoyed a good night’s sleep on the Purflo mattress. ‘She gave me a funny look as I placed her onto it for the first time, and proceeded to give it a good scratch with her fingernails to get the feel of it, but it supported her weight well and as far as I can tell, provided her with a great sleep,’ said Darryl.

Value for money

As you’d expect from something that boasts so much innovation, this Purflo cot mattress does not come cheap. At £189, it’s definitely a premium, rather than a budget, buy. That said, it can be regularly cleaned and used safely until the age of four, so you get your money’s worth in terms of longevity and peace of mind.

Darryl thought this premium mattress would suit a parent who didn’t mind splashing out, was open to trying something at the forefront of design and valued the safest sleeping space for their baby. ‘You and baby are instantly rewarded with great and safe sleep,’ she said.