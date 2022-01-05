We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The White Company Baby Sleeping Bag is made of super-soft 100% organic and sustainable cotton which is soft and smooth on a baby’s delicate skin. Mum Darryl Baker put it to the test with her seven-month-old daughter, Cole.

Our parent reviewer thinks The White Company Pink Cloud Print Baby Sleeping Bag is worth every penny – but is it the best baby sleeping bag for your little one? Read our review to find out.

The White Company Baby Sleeping Bag doesn’t have any added extras, like air vents or detachable sleeves. but it works like a dream (pardon the pun). The pretty pink shade and cute white cloud print will brighten up your baby’s nursery. And, for those long nights, there’s a double zip system for quick and easy nappy changing.

Suitable for: 6-18m | TOG: 1 | Price: £30.00

The Little White Company is renowned for its beautiful prints and this sleeping bag is no exception. ‘The pretty pink shade with cute, white clouds looked lovely in her cot and against her star-print mattress sheet. The design lends itself really well to gifting,’ says our tester Darryl.

Compared to many brands, The White Company has a large age range for its sleeping bags. This worried Darryl at first. ‘I was a little apprehensive about the sizing, which spans 12 months (6-18 months) and not the six months I’m used to with other bags I’ve used,’ she said. ‘I thought the long length might be too much for my little one. I worried she would get twisted when she rolled about. She’s a real wriggler! I needn’t have worried. It simply moved with her without any material bunching up around her shoulders or lower body.’

Baby sleeping bags come in various designs, but the basic concept is the same; a snug and safe space for your little one to rest in. The only, real standout feature on The Little White Company Pink Cloud Sleeping Bag is the double zip that allows for swift (and hopefully painless) nappy changing at night, but don’t be put off by its simplicity.

It might not have fancy extras. But, what it lacks in innovation, it makes up for in fabric quality. ‘The satin-soft cotton felt lovely on my skin as I cuddled my seven-month-old before bedtime. So I’m confident it felt nice for her too,’ said Darryl. ‘Also, knowing the cotton was of such a high grade and sustainable was a bonus.’ As you’d expect from premium cotton, The Little White Company Pink Cloud Sleeping Bag washed extremely well and looked as good as new. ‘It will last years and can be passed on from child to child,’ added Darryl.

The White Company Pink Cloud Sleeping Bag is priced at £32, making it more expensive than many other baby sleeping bags. But is it worth it? Darryl certainly thought so. ‘The price is higher than other sleeping bags out there, but for that money, you get a bag made from 100% organic cotton to wrap your baby in,’ she said. ‘This is a luxurious product, but not just in its price. The feel, touch, and look of this sleeping bag is simply wonderful.’

This would suit a parent who is happy to spend on the small stuff when it comes to their baby. It’s an investment piece that can be used for future siblings or friends’ babies.