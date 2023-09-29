We tested the Graco SlimFit Combination car seat and named it one of our best buys - here's why

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Graco SlimFit Combination car seat is our pick for the best budget buy in our guide to the best convertible car seats based on our consumer tests.

A fantastic budget option for parents who only want to buy one seat to last their child 12 years, the SlimFit Combination car seat from trusted baby brand Graco is easy to adapt as your child grows.

It’s packed with safety features such as TrueShield side impact protection technology, a steel-reinforced frame, and energy-absorbing EPS foam. It can be used in rearward-facing mode, forward-facing mode, and as a high-backed booster. It keeps little ones comfy too, thanks to padded inserts, a four-position recline, and a 10-position headrest, plus a removable cupholder.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Tannice Hemming Journalist and Goodto parent tester For this review, Goodto.com asked journalist and mum Tannice Hemming to put the Graco SlimFit Combination car seat to the test with her children Rousseau, aged four, and Ares, 21 months. 'The Graco SlimFit Combination car seat is an attractive, comfortable and versatile convertible car seat that can be used from birth to 12 years,' Tannice tells us. 'We tried this in two different positions - as a high-backed booster for our four-year-old and as a rear-facing seat for our 21 month old.'

In a nutshell The Graco SlimFit Combination Car Seat is an adaptable, easy-to-use car seat that's suitable from birth right up until your child is 12 years old. It can be used in three different modes - rear-facing, forward-facing, and as a high-backed booster, depending on your child's age. Buy it if you're looking for a highly affordable convertible car seat - it's ideal as a backup seat for occasional use in a relative's car.

A great solution for families who want one car seat that will grow with their child until they're old enough to ride in the car without one, the Graco SlimFit Combination car seat easily transforms from a rearward-facing baby seat to a forward-facing toddler seat, and, eventually, into a high-backed booster seat for older kids. Safety features include TrueShield side impact protection technology for added head protection and a steel-reinforced frame.

Price & availability

Priced at £185, the Graco SlimFit Combination car seat is an excellent budget option - especially when you factor in that it’ll last most families for 12 years. Our tester, Tannice, feels this car seat is more than worth its price tag, and not just because of how long it lasts, but because of how easy it is to use and adjust in everyday life.

'At such a bargain price for the versatility this offers, we weren’t sure whether to expect much from this car seat but it really is value for money given it could potentially last for the entire period of time in which a child needs a car seat,' Tannice explains. 'You could buy this car seat and never have to buy another one, which makes it an absolute bargain. When my first child was tiny we bought a convertible car seat for that very reason but this one surpasses it in terms of lightness, design, and comfort.'

(Image credit: Graco)

Design & features

Weighs: 8.76kg | Age: Birth - 12 years

Available in red or black with piped edges, the Graco SlimFit Combination car seat has a simple, classic look. Tannice loves the look of her red seat and says her son appreciates some of the extras that come with the thoughtful design.

'The colour is a lovely deep red and the seat looks amongst the most comfortable we have seen, with plump cushioning and a handy cup holder which our son was delighted with, she says. 'It's also easy to install in either direction and both boys seemed comfortable, well supported, and safe.'

After getting to grips with the instructions, Tannice appreciated the adaptability of the car seat, saying it was easy to adjust to her children’s needs. 'There are four different positions for younger babies and 10 positions for the adjustable headrest, so it’s really easy to personalise to suit your child’s body exactly,' she added. 'The headrest seemed comfortable when our sons were asleep and they both leaned their heads on it to snooze.'

When you adjust the headrest, Tannice notes that the SlimFit harness moves automatically too, so there’s less hassle, compared to other car seats, when your child has grown and you need to tweak its fit. 'No faffing about makes it really useful for busy parents who don’t want to keep moving the seat around,' she says.

(Image credit: Graco)

As well as being safe, secure, and long-lasting, the car seat is lighter than many other convertible car seats so it's easy to transport or move between vehicles. 'The seat is light, making it easy to move from car to car,' explains Tannice. 'It’s lighter than other convertible seats we have tried, even though it has a reinforced steel frame and feels very sturdy and well-built.'

When it comes to extra safety features, the seat has side impact protection with TrueShield technology as well as energy absorbing foam which looks comfortable too, according to Tannice. 'It also has an integrated belt lock-off system which is designed for a far easier seatbelt installation than other car seats we have owned and tried in the past.'

The five-point harness for the younger child has an audible click for additional safety awareness, so you have the extra reassurance that your child is safely strapped in.

(Image credit: Graco)

How we tested

To put this car seat to the test, Tannice used it as her main means of transporting her children for at least two weeks, using it daily as follows:

Installed using ISOFIX anchor points according to manufacturer's guidelines, in a standard family car.

On separate occasions, transported a four-year-old (in the forward-facing position) and a 21-month-old (in rear-facing mode) using this seat for a minimum of two weeks for everyday car trips including school runs and play dates.

Tested the seat rotation functionality, in particular, to see how easy it is to place the child in and out of the car when compared with a non-rotating seat.

Things you wouldn't find on the box

One of the challenges of using a convertible car seat is the fact that you need to adjust it regularly throughout each stage of your child's development to ensure a good fit as they grow. Some models of car seats make this easier than others.

Happily, our tester found the Graco SlimFit Combination car seat very easy to adjust between growth spurts. 'Adjusting the head support on this seat is far easier than other car seats we've used in the past, which makes it very easy to find the right position to adjust the seatbelt when you're using it as a high-backed booster for an older child,' she says.

Who's it best for?

A great all-rounder, this is both an affordable and versatile car seat which, our tester feels, is suitable for the majority of family setups. 'It’s lighter than other convertible seats we have tried, even though it has a reinforced steel frame and feels very sturdy and well-built,' she adds. 'This would be an ideal seat for a childminder or for someone - perhaps with kids of different ages - who needs a seat that's quick to convert to fit each individual child at different times.

Need an alternative?

After testing the Graco SlimFit Combination car seat, we chose it as the best convertible car seat in our 'budget buy' category because it's super affordable for a car seat that can be used for 12 years - from the day your baby is born right up until they're old enough to no longer need a car seat.

If you'd prefer a rotating car seat in the same sort of price range, we think the Ickle Bubba Radial car seat (£189, Amazon) is the best convertible car seat overall.

Looking for more? Discover our range of buying guides covering everything from the best prams to the best baby monitors.