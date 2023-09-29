The 6 best convertible car seats our shopping editor would actually buy - tried and tested by parents

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's tricky to work out which is the best convertible car seat to buy for your child without trying them all out - so we've done exactly that to help you choose.

Despite the name, a convertible car seat is not one you use in a sports car with the top down. It's simply a catch-all phrase for car seats that 'convert' from rear-facing baby seats to forward-facing suits suitable for toddlers and older children.

Car seats are grouped into strict categories according to the various stages of a child's development. To choose the best car seat for your child, you'd look at the options in the relevant category according to their age, weight, or height. You might choose a rear-facing car seat for a newborn baby, followed by a forward-facing toddler car seat, and, finally, a high-backed booster seat for an older child.

But convertible car seats have changed all that. They fit into more than one car seat group so instead of forking out for multiple seats over the years, you can buy one seat and adjust it as your child grows, saving money in the long run. Some convertible car seats can be used from birth right up until your child is 12 years old, while others cater for shorter periods of time, such as from birth to four years.

In this buying guide, we review six of the best convertible car seats including some that can be used until your child turns 12 and some that rotate 360º to make onboarding and disembarking your child easier than ever. Our selection of the best convertible car seats includes options for all budgets, from just under £150 to almost £500.

So, whether you’re shopping for a car seat to suit your newborn until they’re 12 or looking for the next car seat for your toddler, this guide will help you choose the best convertible car seat for you.

CURATED BY CURATED BY Heidi Scrimgeour Deputy Editor An established parenting and lifestyle journalist who has spent 16 years writing about all aspects of family life, Heid is an expert in the best gear to buy for your family - as well as what not to waste your money on. She is a mum of three and Deputy Editor of Goodto where she oversees consumer content including buying guides, shopping edits, and product reviews.

The quick list

In a hurry to find out which is the best convertible car seat to buy? Here's a brief overview of the car seats we reviewed for this buying guide, along with quick links so you can jump straight to all the details about any particular seat.

The best convertible car seats we recommend in 2023

Why you can trust GoodTo. Our experienced Consumer Editor & parent reviewers spend hours testing products to help you make the best choice. Find out how we test and review products.

The best convertible car seat overall

Image 1 of 1 Ickle Bubba Radial Spin (Image credit: Ickle Bubba)

1. Ickle Bubba Radial Group 0+/1/2 360 Spin Isofix Car Seat Fantastic value for money and easy to use and install Our expert review: Specifications Weighs: 11.5kg Age range: From birth to seven years old Reasons to buy + Brilliant value + Intuitive to use + Integrated rotating base Reasons to avoid - Harness is a little fiddly to fasten - Only one choice of colour - Other seats can be rear-facing for longer

Buy it if ✅ You want a 'spinning' car seat - This clever feature makes popping your child in or out of the car so much easier compared to a non-rotating seat. Simply spin the seat to face you - great news for bad backs!



✅ Value for money is a priority - No need to buy several car seats for different stages of your child's development when this one will carry them safely from birth until they're around seven years old.



✅ Easy installation matters to you - Need a car seat that the grandparents can use with ease or the peace of mind that comes with an anti-rebound leg and visual indicators to confirm safe installation? This is the one.

Don't buy it if ❌ You want to keep your child rear-facing for longer - It's a plus that this seat keeps your child rear-facing for up to 15 months but some car seats can be used rear-facing up to four or five years old.



❌ You need a seat that's light enough to carry - If you plan to move the seat between different vehicles rather than leave it in situ in your car, it's worth choosing a convertible car seat that's lighter than this one.



❌ You're not a fan of grey or black - Car seats are all about safety rather than style, of course, but if you're looking for a car seat in this season's on-trend shades, this probably isn't the one for you.

The bottom line 🔎 The Ickle Bubba Radial Rotating Car Seat is a brilliant value convertible car seat that rotates 360 degrees for easy access to your child. It's suitable from birth to 15 months in rear-facing mode and then forward-facing up until your child is around seven years old.

Well-priced and long-lasting, the Ickle Bubba Radial Group 0+/1/2 360 Spin Isofix Car Seat from affordable baby brand Ickle Bubba is designed to last from birth to seven years. Its main selling point is that it allows babies to sit in the safest rear-facing seat position until they weigh 13kg, which is around 15 months.

It's easy to install in a vehicle with ISOFIX anchor points (which most modern cars have as standard) and has visual indicators to ensure it's safely fitted in your vehicle before you set off.

This convertible car seat comes with an integrated base (included in the price) that rotates 360 degrees so that you can pop your baby in and out of the seat with greater ease compared to seats that are fixed in position.

Our parent reviewer, Katy Islip put it to the test with her daughter Beatrice, who was 17 weeks old at the time. Katy loves how easy this car seat is to use and install, as well as the fact that it's such good value for money. She told us she’d highly recommend it to other parents based on its 'overall ease of use and product longevity'.

Katy also liked the fact that the longevity the car seat offers is more environmentally friendly than buying new car seats every couple of years. 'The Radial car seat is smart looking, simple to use, and - based on how well my baby has travelled and slept in it - it's also comfortable for her as well as safe,' she told us.

'With the cost of parenthood ever-rising, the fact the seat should see my baby through to mid-childhood is great, and also makes me feel like we're contributing less to the piles of single-use baby items that inevitably stack up.'

Read our full Ickle Bubba Radial Group 0+/1/2 360 Spin Isofix Car Seat review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Functionality 360-degree rotation for easy access ★★★★★ Ease of installation Visual indicators make installation super easy ★★★★★ Design appeal Simple but aesthetically-pleasing design ★★★★ Value for money Exceptional value for a long-lasting seat ★★★★★

The best premium convertible car seat

Image 1 of 1 Silver Cross Motion All Size 360 car seat (Image credit: Silver Crpss)



2. Silver Cross Motion All Size i-Size Car Seat The only car seat you'll need from birth until your child is 12 years old Our expert review: Specifications Weighs: 14.4kg Age range: Birth - 12 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Luxurious craftmanship + Super soft, plush fabric + Rotating base for easy onboarding Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Neutral colours only - Need two hands free to spin

Buy it if ✅ You want an extended rear-facing car seat - in the event of a collision, a rear-facing car seat offers much better protection for your child's delicate head and spine.



✅ Stylish, luxe design is a priority - if affordability is more important to you, this perhaps isn't the car seat for you. But if your budget allows and you value high-quality craftsmanship, you'll be very happy with this purchase.



✅ A rotating base appeals to you - if that's not important to you don't waste money on a seat with that functionality. But if you have a bad back or want stress-free easy car trips, this feature is indispensable.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd like a rotating car seat that spins easily - this is a tall order but if you have more than one child and your hands are always full, look for a seat that you can rotate with only one hand free.



❌ You need a super-affordable car seat that doesn't cost hundreds of pounds. We genuinely think this one's well worth every penny but if it's a pricy model and cheaper alternatives can be found.



❌ You're not a fan of neutral colours - the three colourways (glacier, almond, and space) are very striking but if your taste is for brighter, bolder colours, you probably won't appreciate these muted tones.

The bottom line 🔎 The Silver Cross Motion All Size 360 car seat is an extended rear-facing car seat that keeps your child in the safest rear-facing position for travel all the way up to the age of four, before converting to a forward-facing car seat up to the age of 12.

If you’re looking for a high-quality, easy-to-use, and attractive car seat that will last your baby from birth to 12 years old, a fantastic option is the Motion All Size 360 from trusted British nursery brand Silver Cross. As well as its longevity, the car seat has plenty of selling points from its safety credentials to its luxurious anti-bacterial bamboo fabric. Impressively, it’s the first R129-approved 360 rotating all-stages car seat on the market.

A 360-degree swivel makes installing kids in the seat easy, while an extended rearward-facing mode and a side protection system add an extra element of safety. There are also eight headrests and three recline positions to keep kids extra comfy in their seats as they grow, with easy-to-remove inserts and a stowaway harness helping you adapt the seat for your child’s age.

Our parent reviewer, Grace Holliday, put the seat to the test alongside her nine-month-old daughter and was impressed by its ease of use, 360-degree spin, and the high-quality materials used. She also loved how comfortable her daughter found it compared to other car seats.

'The Motion All Size 360 is a 360-spin convertible car seat suitable from birth right up to 12 years, with bamboo fabric and ventilation for all-year use,' she explained.

'In several weeks of daily use, my daughter never complained when putting her in or out of the seat, or when tightening the straps. She also never had a tantrum, even on longer journeys, and fell asleep twice, which was almost unthinkable in her very first car seat. As such I would highly recommend the Silver Cross 360, particularly as it has the potential to last up to 12 years old.'

Read our full Silver Cross Motion All Size 360 car seat review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Functionality Excellent features and intuitive to use ★★★★★ Ease of installation Quick and easy to install ★★★★★ Design appeal Luxuriously-crafted and very stylish ★★★★★ Value for money Expensive - but worth it ★★★★★

The best budget car seat

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Graco)

3. Graco Slimfit All-in-One Convertible An adaptable, easy-to-use car seat that will last from birth to 12 years Our expert review: Specifications Weighs: 8.76kg Age range: Birth to 12 years old Today's best Graco Slimfit All-In-One Convertible deals $219.99 View $219.99 View No price information Check Amazon Show More Deals Reasons to buy + Versatile (but it doesn't spin) + Light enough to lift between cars + Easy to use once installed Reasons to avoid - No ISOFIX fitting - Installation instructions tricky to follow - Not as slim as we expected

Buy it if ✅ You want a reliable low-cost car seat - when it comes to car seats most people like to spend as much as they can but sometimes you need to replace an old seat or buy a spare - and this is a perfect match for such situations.



✅ Versatility matters to you - this car seat is a brilliant choice if you're often ferrying several children of different ages around - it's so easy to adjust to fit occupants of different ages.



✅ You want an extended rear-facing car seat - these are usually expensive but this car seat enables rear-facing travel for much longer than many of the more expensive models including the Ickle Bubba seat we tested.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd like an ISOFIX car seat - this seat must be installed using a base that comes with the seat and your vehicle's seat belt. Some parents prefer ISOFIX car seats as they're anchored into the car's main frame.



❌ You need a slim car seat - despite the name, this isn't the slimmest car seat you can buy and it's particularly bulky when used as a high-backed booster for older kids so check you have space for it before you buy.



❌ You're looking for a luxuriously-crafted car seat - this is a fantastically priced car seat and it's impressively functional but it's probably not going to turn heads for its design appeal. It's brilliant but basic to look at.

The bottom line 🔎 The Graco SlimFit Combination car seat is a super-affordable convertible car seat that can carry your child from birth until they no longer need a child seat in the car.

A fantastic budget option for parents who only want to buy one seat to last their child 12 years, the SlimFit Combination Car Seat from trusted baby brand Graco is easy to adapt as your child grows.

Packed with safety features such as TrueShield side impact protection technology, a steel reinforced frame, and energy-absorbing EPS foam, it can be used in rearward-facing mode, forward-facing mode, and as a high-backed booster as your child grows. It keeps little ones comfy too, thanks to padded inserts, a four-position seat recline, a 10-position headrest, and a removable cup holder.

Tannice Hemming, on our parent testing panel, put the seat through its paces with her kids Rousseau, four, and Ares, 21 months, and was pleasantly surprised by just how many features the car seat offered, and how easy it was to use, especially considering its bargain price tag.

'The SlimFit Combination Car Seat is an attractive and comfortable, versatile, convertible car seat that can be used from birth to 12 years,' she told us. 'This is a versatile budget option - you could buy this and never have to buy another seat again, which makes it an absolute bargain.'

Our tester told us she'd recommend this seat to someone who needs a convertible seat for any reason (multiple children to care for, perhaps), who wants the ability to use the seat in a variety of different vehicles, and who also wants comfort and good design, without a huge outlay.

'The combination of it being versatile, having such an amazing longevity, and the design being so comfortable and nice-looking makes this a brilliant convertible car seat to choose.'

Read our full Graco Slimfit All-in-One Convertible car seat review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Functionality No rotation but it converts for different ages ★★★★ Ease of installation A little tricky ★★★ Design appeal Choose this for function, not style ★★★★ Value for money Super-affordable for long-term use ★★★★★

The best car seat for newborns

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: BeSafe)

4. BeSafe iZi Turn B i-Size A swivelling car seat with an impressive list of safety features Our expert review: Specifications Age: Birth to four years old Weighs: 15.5kg Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Safety features + Rotating + Stylish Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Heavy - Not very portable

Buy it if ✅ You need a car seat for a newborn - this is a brilliant seat from birth because of all the extra support - including a Newborn Hugger that enables babies to lie flatter - and it's a bonus that it lasts up to age four.



✅ You want an extended rear-facing car seat - You can keep your child in the safest rear-facing position all the way up to the age of four in this seat. But there's also the option to remove the Baby Shell and use it as a forward-facing seat.



✅ You're concerned about safe installation - it's important not to move a baby into a forward-facing seat too soon and this has a mechanism that prevents forward-facing use while the Baby Shell is in place.



Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a seat for an older baby or toddler - there's nothing 'wrong' with this seat for that age group and it's a brilliant buy up to age four - but its best features are for younger babies so you won't get the full benefit. ❌ You're shopping for an affordable car seat - this is worth every penny and we'd happily spend this much on extra safety features, but it's not for all budgets and there are cheaper car seats with similar functionality.



❌ You don't need a rotating seat - we can't think of a reason why you wouldn't want a rotating car seat - game-changer for less stressful trips - but it's an expensive extra if you don't need it.

The bottom line 🔎 The Be Safe Izi Turn B I-Size is a convertible car seat suitable from birth to four, with excellent extra features for newborn comfort. It rotates 360° for easy onboarding and has superb safety features including side impact protection.

Driving with babies or toddlers can be nerve-wracking, so if you want to invest in a car seat and brand that’s gone above and beyond when it comes to safety features, go for the iZi Turn B i-Size from BeSafe. The rotating car seat, which caters for the first four years of life, is packed with safety features to put your mind at ease.

Just a few of its safety features include a Baby Shell to offer a high level of protection from birth, built-in side impact protection in the seat shell, and a soft headrest with the brand’s Dynamic Force Absorber, which functions like a trampoline to give advanced protection in a side impact.

There’s also Baby-Secure Swivel technology, which ensures babies will always travel rear-facing to avoid accidentally turning them forward-facing too early. Plus, the fact it rotates is gentle on parents’ already aching backs. Little ones will be supremely comfy too, thanks to a list of impressive features such as four recline options, a 10-step adjustable headrest, and a ventilation system.

We asked Katie Dancey-Downs, one of our parent testers, to try out the iZi Turn B i-Size with Auden, aged two and a half. Katie loved the seat’s safety features, stylish appearance, and ease of use.

'This car seat feels incredibly safe and secure, and the rotation system makes life a lot easier,' she told us. 'It's got a high price point, but the quality feels very high. Safety is arguably the most important aspect of a car seat, and it's rightly the main focus of this product. But BeSafe hasn't forgotten about style or comfort.'

Read our full BeSafe iZi Turn B i-Size car seat review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Functionality Packed with useful functionality including rotates 360° rotation ★★★★★ Ease of installation Easy to install with added safe installation features ★★★★★ Design appeal Form and function in a stylish package ★★★★★ Value for money Expensive and only usable to age four - but worth it ★★★★★

The best car seat for design appeal

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Cosatto)

5. Cosatto All In All Rotate 360 Bold and stylish, this rotating car seat covers newborns up to age 12 Our expert review: Specifications Weighs: 10.9kg Age range: Birth to 12 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressively versatile + Rear-facing until age four + Highly-appealing to kids Reasons to avoid - It's a little bulky for a small car - Bold print is not to everyone's tastes - Rotation not compatible with all cars

Buy it if ✅ You have a child who fiddles with seat buckles - thanks to the cleverly designed 'anti-escape system' on this car seat, it's an excellent choice for little ones who like to try unbuckling themselves - absolutely no chance!



✅ Your child needs coaxing into a car seat - some kids just don't like car seats but Cosatto prints almost always win little ones over. Idea - involve them in choosing which bold design to go for!



✅ You want to keep your child rear-facing - suitable for use up to age four in rear-facing mode, this is a great choice if you want one seat to cover 0-12yrs but want to keep your child in the safest position for as long as possible.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a low-key car seat for a company car - we love Cosatto's gloriously colourful prints and they're always a hit with kids but we get that not everyone wants pink unicorns adorning the inside of their work wheels.



❌ You need to move it between vehicles - our tester actually found this was possible from time to time so it's not that heavy - but you could certainly choose a lighter car seat if that's a priority.



❌ You're not sure about using one seat from 0-12yrs - it's a cost-effective option but some people prefer to buy a separate seat for each stage of their child's development. Just one that covers 0-4yrs if that's you.

🔎 The Cosatto All In All Rotate 360 is a bold and characterful car seat that rotates 360 and keeps your child rear-facing for longer (0-4yrs) and then converts to a forward-facing car seat for kids up to 12 years old.

This convertible car seat is suitable from birth right the way up until your child weighs 36kg, which is around 12 years old. You can use it rearward-facing until your child weighs 18kg (around four years old) and then turn it around and use it as a forward-facing seat until your child is old enough - or tall enough - to use the vehicle seat belt instead and no longer requires a car seaat.

This is another rotating seat, so it's easy to get little ones in and out. You can secure it in your car using ISOFIX anchorage points but if your vehicle doesn't have these, you can opt to install it using the car's seat belt instead.

The Cosatto All In All Rotate 360 has flip-out side impact protection wings and an anti-escape system, plus multiple recline settings, and it's easy to adjust. The seat fabric is made using recycled bottles, and a standout feature is the anti-escape system; this is really useful for a wriggly little one who loves trying to shuffle out of car seat straps.

Understandably, not everybody wants a combination seat that can be used across different age categories, but there's no denying that they offer good value for money since you won't need to keep buying the next stage seat as your child grows. The rotating design and the eco element of this seat also add extra appeal and real value.

We asked Emma Goodall to put this seat to the test for Goodto, along with her son Charlie, who was nine months old at the time.

'This is an amazingly adaptable and flexible seat,' she told us. 'Knowing I only need this one seat all the way up until my child is 12 years old gave me peace of mind. Moving it between my car and my husband's van was also straightforward, and I knew this seat would adapt to suit my life rather than having to plan my choices around a car seat. The design is so fun and my son will love it even more as he grows.'

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Rating Functionality Easy and intuitive to operate ★★★★★ Ease of installation Very straightforward ★★★★★ Design appeal Colourful and quirky ★★★★ Value for money Great value for the only seat you'll ever need ★★★★★

The best car seat for long term use