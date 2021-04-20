We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This impressive appliance functions as a microwave, air fryer, convection oven and grill all in one.

Senior Food Writer Jessica Ransom tested the Combi Wave for this GoodtoKnow review.

Design

Capacity – 32L Width – 51.9cm Height – 31.6cm Depth – 51.3cm

Accessories – Combi Crisp™ Pan Trivet

If you’ve avoided purchasing a microwave because they are often eyesores, you could be won over by this stylish, high-performance alternative. The modern brushed steel emphasises the sense this is a high-tech and high-quality appliance.

The display screen is bright, easy to read and we liked that you can mute the sounds. Inside the door, there are shortcut buttons with colourful illustrations.

These conflict with the sophisticated exterior but are not on display all the time and are very useful. We especially liked the ‘soften butter’ button which is excellent when baking.

It is easy to clean and incredibly quiet, which is a huge perk for those who have open-plan kitchen, dining and living rooms. The soft-close door is brilliant and further accentuates the luxury aesthetic.

However, while it’s more space-efficient than having several appliances, it is big and requires a good chunk of counter space.

Ease of use

You can start using the Combi Wave as a microwave as soon as it’s plugged into the wall because it’s very user-friendly. You can adjust the power in 10 percent increments which gives you greater control when cooking, reheating or defrosting. This feature ensures the food isn’t overheated and the quality isn’t compromised.

The oven and air fryer both preheat in just three minutes and we found we used our main oven less because the Combi Wave was so convenient.

The only negatives we found were that the Crisp pan provided is quite small and isn’t big enough to cook chips for more than four servings. Our standard baking trays were too big so you’d potentially need to invest in new cookware tailored to the Combi Wave to optimise the internal space.

If you don’t set a long enough timer or you accidentally hit cancel, the Combi Wave resets back to the preheating mode, even if it was already at temperature for the oven or air fryer function, which can be frustrating.

Functions

Smart Cook

Smart Defrost

Smart Reheat

Fast Combi

Cook From Frozen

Air Fry

Oven

Microwave

Grill

A Bit More™

Child Lock

+30 Instant Start

Turntable Off

Shortcuts Panel

The air fryer function could become a kitchen staple but it requires a little research and experimentation in finding the right recipes. We made homemade chips and were impressed with how crisp they were despite using minimal oil.

Smart Cook selects the correct time, temperature and power for popular foods including rice, bacon, popcorn and nuggets. One flaw of the preset modes is the minimum and maximum weight requirements, which can be quite restrictive.

The Fast Combi takes a little getting used to but we followed the instructions for a baked potato and were very impressed with the results. The inside was light and fluffy and the outside was far crispier and tastier than a regular microwaved jacket potato.