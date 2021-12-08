We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eagle-eyed fans have only just noticed a secret message on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding car.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding car had a secret message written on it after eagle-eyed fans point out the code.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in 2018 but fans have only just noticed a secret code the couple had installed onto their classic wedding car.

This royal news comes after the early sign that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were eager to break with royal tradition.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding car featured a cryptic message and eagle-eyed fans appear to have cracked it – three years after their wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle back in May 2018, and while the day itself was picture perfect, something was amiss when it came to the classic car Meghan and Harry used to get from Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales.

The wedding video of their nuptials on the Royal Family official YouTube channel has racked up more than 36 million views and now fans – some who have watched the video over and over again – have just noticed a cryptic message on the vehicle’s number plate.

One fan tweeted, ‘Yoooo I am so embarrassed. I was watching the royal wedding for the 200th time and it’s only now that I noticed the licence plate.’

The number plate reads, ‘E190518’ which another fan pointed out refers to their wedding date written in the UK format – date, month, year – with the plate appears to represent, “Established on May 19, 2018.”

And it’s something that other fans admitted they had never noticed before.

One fan wrote, ‘Awwwe! I never knew. Thanks for sharing. Meghan and Harry are so intentional in everything they do. Just special. How I wish I knew them in real life?‘ and another added, ‘Thanks, I had no clue.’

And another fan said, ‘I’ve seen it 1000 times & would have never noticed it if it wasn’t for your post.’

Meghan and Harry celebrated their third wedding anniversary this year while living in LA with their two children, Archie, two, and Lilibet-Diana, aged six months.

You can watch Harry and Meghan’s wedding in the video below…

https://youtu.be/N42MQJX4KoY

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the royal family last year and they set up their own Archewell Foundation.