Harry and Meghan’s new home: Where is it and when did they move to LA?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry and Meghan’s new home is practically a palace and we’re incredibly jealous.

Whilst they stepped down as senior royals last year, Prince Harry and Meghan have been no less busy, announcing exciting new projects and purchasing their first family home together in LA.

It seems the royal couple and their adorable son Archie have settled nicely into their new neighbourhood too. Located close to the California coastline and with a host of A-lists friends right on their doorstep, it’s the perfect place to raise their growing family – as the Duke and Duchess have just announced the exciting news that Meghan is pregnant again.

From an on-site private spa and swimming pool to the house’s hefty price tag, here’s what we know about Harry and Meghan’s new home in LA.

Where is Harry and Meghan’s new home?

Harry and Meghan’s new home is located in Montecito, a small, wealthy seaside community in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid $14.65 million (£11.2million) for the property in June 2020.

The 18,000 acre property has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and is no doubt furnished with Meghan’s impeccable style. We’ve seen glimpses of how the Duke and Duchess have chosen to decorate their house, as Harry and Meghan’s new home has featured in the background of many a Zoom call and video message during the global pandemic.

There is also believed to be a separate guest house on the estate with a further two bedrooms and bathrooms. This no doubt comes in handy if Meghan’s mother Doria comes to stay or pals of the Prince who don’t live locally.

Other incredible features of the property apparently include an arcade and games room, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a spa with two saunas. It is also reported that there is a garage which has space to store up to five cars.

There’s no shortage of space outside too, with their royal grounds spanning a staggering 7.38 acres. Young Archie can learn to swim in the private outdoor pool or spend his afternoons playing in the children’s cottage, which was featured on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card in 2020.

Whilst his mum and dad can enjoy time on their own tennis court or take a stroll through their tiered rose garden. The couple’s gorgeous garden also served as the backdrop to their adorable pregnancy announcement in February 2021.

As figures in the public eye, privacy is very important for the couple, which explains why they chose this house. The property is on a private road with a long driveway and has large gates for extra security.

Prince Harry and Meghan are in good company in Montecito, with Hollywood royalty as neighbours. Actors Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ellen DeGeneres all have houses in the area. Whilst Meghan’s close friend Oprah Winfrey is also nearby.

American actor Rob Lowe is another famous local resident. He claimed he saw Harry sporting a new hair-do whilst out driving in the neighbourhood.

When did Prince Harry and Meghan move to LA?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to LA in March 2020.

The couple were initially living quietly in Canada after walking away from royal life in the UK. However, on March 14, Harry and Meghan left their rented $14 million Vancouver Island mansion and boarded a private plane to Los Angeles. After touching down, the Duke and Duchess set up home in Beverly Hills, California.

The royal pair rented US actor Tyler Perry’s palatial mansion for the first few months of their LA life. According to the Daily Mail, the couple were introduced to Tyler through their mutual friend Oprah Winfrey. His eight-bedroom $18 million house provided the perfect base for the Prince and the Duchess, coming complete with a beautiful nursery for Archie.

The family of three spent the first coronavirus lockdown at Tyler’s house and even moved in Meghan’s mother Doria to help with babysitting duties. Young Archie celebrated his first birthday at the rented California house, enjoying a homemade strawberry and cream cake baked by mum.

Why did Harry and Meghan leave Canada to move to California?

Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to California for a number of personal and professional reasons.

First and foremost, the sunny state is where the Duchess was born and raised. Meghan’s childhood was in LA and the place has always held a special place in her heart. Plus, Meghan’s mother Doria still lives in the area and a number of Meghan’s friends also reside in the region.

California is also a better fit for the couple’s work commitments too. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have secured a contract with Netflix and launched their own Spotify podcast since stepping away from the Royal Family last year.

The former Suits actress also did the voiceover for Disney film Elephant, released in April 2020. With further potential film projects in her future, it seems only practical for the family to base themselves close to Hollywood in LA.

Video of the Week

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has also explained that the couple’s choice to move to the US is all part of their plan to live a life of less scrutiny, further away from the intense media spotlight in the UK. It was for these reasons that Paul claims Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, also wanted to move to LA before her untimely death.

Paul revealed: ‘[Diana] said, “This is our new life, just won’t it be great, think of the lifestyle [for] the boys… Nobody’s judgemental here in America, you don’t have the class system, you don’t have the establishment”.’