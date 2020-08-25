We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to raise their son without a royal title - and his name is currently Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t want their son Archie to have a royal title in order to give him “a peaceful life”.

But he is likely to become a prince as soon as his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes king, as he’ll be sixth in line to the throne.

But it’s now been reported the one-year-old will become a prince anyway, as soon as his grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes king.

But, apparently, it’ll be up to him whether or not he wants to go by Prince Archie, or use the formal title His Royal Highness at the age of 18 – which his parents stopped using when they stepped down as senior working members of the royal family earlier this year.

On top of this, Archie will also have to ask for permission to marry when Charles is king, as he’ll be sixth in line to the throne, according to the 2013 Succession of the Crown Act – just like his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Expert Iain MacMarthanne told the Express: “Prior to the Succession of the Crown Act 2013 all descendants of George II, under the terms of the Royal Marriages Act 1772, unless the issue of a princess who had married into a foreign royal family, had to obtain the sovereign’s permission to marry in order to retain their rights in succession.

“The 2013 Act sought to bring multiple pieces of outdated and discriminatory legislation relating to the monarchy up to date.”

“Through this Act male primogeniture was abolished, allowing the first born child irrespective of gender to become heir apparent.

“The disqualification from inheriting the throne by marrying a Catholic was removed; and the Royal Marriages Act of 1772 was repealed, resulting in only the first six in line to the throne being required to obtain the sovereign’s permission.”

Prince Charles or Prince William are likely to be on the throne by the time Archie marries, making him either sixth or fifth in line to the throne.