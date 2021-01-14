We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen's great nephew Arthur Chatto joined in with the thousands of Brits getting fit in the January lockdown, sharing a home workout video online.

Arthur is 26th in line to the throne and is a student at the University of Edinburgh.

The young royal, who is the son of Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto, appeared on the BoundFitness Instagram page to break a sweat with an indoor workout tutorial.

The 21-year-old fitness guru is 26th in line to the throne and has been sharing workout content on the social media platform in order to help followers stay active amid the restrictions put in place at the start of the month to help prevent the spread of the new strain of Covid-19. He’s pretty much the royal family’s answer to Joe Wicks.

Who is Arthur Chatto?

Arthur, whose great aunt is Her Majesty the Queen, is a keen rower and has broken the world record for being the younger person to row around Great Britain. Impressive.

Arthur is a student at Edinburgh University and attended Eton College prior to uni life, following in the footsteps of royal relatives Prince Harry and Prince William.

He’s certainly a handsome chap and often leaves royal fans swooning in the comment section of his photos.

And his virtual HIIT session with fellow personal trainer Kuda Tapatapa was no different.

His social media is filled with pics of him doing things like hanging out at the top of Ben Nevis, running through the countryside, posing on a Greek beach or teaching followers how to nail the perfect squat.

Arthur works with BoundFitness in Edinburgh to help in the brand’s mission to promote exercise as a way of helping with mental health struggles.

‘I’m a level 3 personal trainer, I specialise in strength and endurance training with a military focus. I was lucky enough to row around the UK this summer! This gave me a lot of experience in training myself and the team to complete the challenging expedition.

‘I’ve found physical training to be an essential cornerstone in improving my own mental health and I want to share this with others,’ his profile on the BoundFitness website says.