We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie’s baby is due in early 2021, but now it seems that Covid-19 could prevent another heartfelt royal tradition this year.

The Queen’s granddaughter’s pregnancy was first announced back in September. She and her husband Jack Brooksbank have not announced their exact due date, so royal fans have been left to speculate on exactly when her baby will arrive.

Though the statement released by Buckingham Palace to announce the exciting news revealed that the proud parents were “expecting a baby in early 2021”.

In addition to the official statement the mother-to-be posted on her Instagram, revealing the news. Posting an adorable picture of some baby shoes, the Princess wrote, ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻 ‘.

But with the birth of Princess Eugenie’s baby drawing ever closer, it seems that the newborn royal could likely miss out on a particularly heartfelt royal tradition this year.

The Queen is known for visiting each new royal arrival very soon after they are born. She reportedly visited all three of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis within a few days of their births.

However, the country is now in its third lockdown and restrictions are not predicted to lift until at least mid-February.

If the restrictions remain when Princess Eugenie’s baby is born it’s thought likely by some that this will mean that the proud great-grandmother will be unable to visit the new arrival as soon as she would do traditionally.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently at Windsor Castle, whilst it has been claimed that Princess Eugenie has recently moved in with her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

When did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank get married?

Video of the Week

Princess Eugenie married her husband Jack Brooksbank in a beautiful ceremony back in October 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. This was the same venue where her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie looked stunning in her dress with its folding necklace and her hair accessorised with an emerald tiara.

The happy couple announced Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy just a few weeks before their second wedding anniversary last year.

This article was originally published on woman&home