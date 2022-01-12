Carole Middleton marks huge achievement ahead of 67th birthday as she invites royal fans to help her celebrate

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Carole Middleton has marked a special career achievement in the weeks leading up to her 67th birthday this month, telling fans all about the big moment online.

As Kate Middleton’s mum Carole gears up to celebrate her birthday month, she has shared a huge and exciting achievement with her Instagram followers.

She’s also launched something special so that she can treat royal fans who have supported her.

Kate Middleton’s mum Carole took to social media to celebrate that her Instagram account for her business, Party Pieces, has racked up 50,000 followers.

Carole, who is mum to Kate, Pippa and James Middleton, has revealed that the online platform for her brand hit the 50k mark and confirmed that she will be treating her supporters as a way to say thank you and help them celebrate with her.

To mark the occasion, Carole posted a special graphic that read ‘Thank you 50k followers’ and announced a competition where five lucky followers have a chance to win a £50 Party Pieces voucher.

In the caption, she wrote, ‘We’ve reached 50k followers! Thanks to each and every one of you for making Party Pieces part of your special occasions over the years.

‘We absolutely love celebrating milestones, so to mark this one we’re giving five of our followers a £50 voucher to spend on an upcoming celebration.’

All fans need to do to enter is be following @partypieces, like the post, comment what your next celebration will be, and for an extra entry, you can tag your ‘party people’.

This comes after Carole revealed that January is a particularly wonderful month for her.

Beside a photograph of her smiling and holding a bunch of white and pink balloons, she penned, ‘It’s no surprise I‘ve learned to love January; it’s the start of a new year and time to get healthy habits in place and birthday month for me, so there is every good reason to celebrate with loved ones!’

Not only will Carole celebrate her 67th birthday on January 31st, her daughter Kate celebrated her own milestone 40th birthday on the 9th of January. Carole previously hinted at a party to celebrate the special day.