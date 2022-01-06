We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Carole Middleton has dropped the biggest hint yet that she is preparing to party ahead of her daughter Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday.

Kate Middleton turns 40 this month and her mother Carole has revealed she plans to celebrate as she also turns 66.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to have a low-key birthday but mum Carole won’t let it go unnoticed.

Carole Middleton has revealed plans to celebrate in January with her family as she marks the double birthday month.

The businesswoman, who runs Party Pieces – which specialises in party decorations and supplies – will know the best way to mark a milestone birthday.

And while Kate might be planning to let it slip by with a low-key celebration, her mother Carole has revealed she has other ideas.

Carole uploaded her first snap of 2022, captured by photographer Liz Mcaulay and she captioned it, ‘It’s no surprise I‘ve learned to love January; it’s the start of a new year and time to get healthy habits in place and birthday month for me, so there is every good reason to celebrate with loved ones!’

Carole, whose ‘perfectionist’ parenting prepared Kate for royalty from childhood, has previously shared her key preparations for a big birthday.

She uploaded a snap of her balloon collection and captioned it, ‘BIG birthday coming up?✨ Make a statement with our new deluxe balloon bunches! They include number balloons, a personalised balloon for you to write your own message on and three complementary balloons to create the wow factor. Arriving fully inflated on a day of your choosing, our balloons offer a fuss-free setup with maximum impact.’

And she also described the big 4-0 as being “40 and fabulous 🍾” as she urged her followers to “mark their special day and make them feel truly special with a celebration at home to remember.”

While the Cambridge’s might not be planning to go out and party, there could well be a surprise breakfast at home as Carole has previously promoted her breakfast/brunch scene for an extra special birthday morning.

Fans have been quick to send their good wishes.

One fan wrote, ‘Wishing you and your beautiful daughter Catherine a wonderful birthday this month 🎉❄️☃️ from Canada 🇨🇦’

Another put, ‘Sharing your birthday month with Catherine 🎂💕💕❤️’

And a third supporter added, ‘Happy birthday Carole. Also a BIG Happy 40th birthday to Catherine, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge. 🎂 🎁 ❤️’.

Party Pieces shared how to make a confetti balloon bouquet on YouTube so people can create their own memorable birthday decorations.