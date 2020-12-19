Trending:

Duchess of Cornwall set to make ‘surprise cameo’ in Strictly Come Dancing final

Georgia Farquharson
    The Duchess of Cornwall is set to make an appearance on tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

    Duchess Camilla – wife of Future King, Prince Charles – is said to be a “massive fan” of the show and wants to spread a bit of “much-needed cheer” following a turbulent year for everybody.

    According to The Sun, a source said, “Camilla’s team rang long before filming began and said she was a massive fan — and wanted to be on the show.