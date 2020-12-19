We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cornwall is set to make a surprise cameo on tonight’s final of Strictly Come Dancing.

Duchess Camilla is a “massive fan” of the show and is said to “vote every week” for her favourite contestant

She is said to have “leapt at the chance” to film a cameo for the Strictly Come Dancing final

It comes after Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on Strictly just a few weeks ago

Duchess Camilla – wife of Future King, Prince Charles – is said to be a “massive fan” of the show and wants to spread a bit of “much-needed cheer” following a turbulent year for everybody.

According to The Sun, a source said, “Camilla’s team rang long before filming began and said she was a massive fan — and wanted to be on the show.