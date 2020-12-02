When is the Strictly Come Dancing final 2020 and who is left on the show?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Strictly final 2020 is not far away now that December is here. But who is left in Strictly Come Dancing this year to compete for the trophy?

Amid a year of craziness, Strictly has been a welcome distraction on Saturday nights, helping us feel all warm and sparkly ahead of Christmas. The ongoing global pandemic and subsequent second lockdown in England put this series of Strictly in jeopardy on a number of occasions.

But, thanks to the hard work and determination of BBC bosses, the teams involved, several series changes (and a couple of tellings off for HRVY and Maisie Smith) so far the series has been a roaring success. We’ve seen the first ever same-sex couple on Strictly, Anton Du Beke stepping up for his first time as a judge and even a surprise Strictly appearance from a royal family member!

But who is left in Strictly 2020 vying for the Glitterball trophy and when is the Strictly final in 2020?

When is the Strictly final 2020? According to the BBC, this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing will end on Saturday 19th December – with the Strictly 2020 champion being crowned on that night. This series of Strictly has been shorter than previous years – with it lasting just nine weeks, instead of the usual 13. It is thought there will be four couples battling it out for the Glitterball Trophy on Saturday 19th December, after Nicola Adams was axed due to her dance partner, Katya Jones, contracting coronavirus. So clear your diaries!

Which celebrities are left on Strictly?

JJ Chalmers’ recent departure means there are just five couples left battling it out to get to the Strictly final and scoop the Glitterball Trophy. And next week they will dance not one, but TWO dances in a bid to reach the final.

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer

HRVY and Janette Manrara

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice