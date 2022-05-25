We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

US Open winner Emma Raducanu has opened up about her “pinch me” moment caused by the Queen following her big sporting success.

Emma Raducanu has revealed the sweet gesture from the Queen that gave her the ultimate “pinch me” moment.

Emma famously took to the court with Kate Middleton last year, while Her Majesty the Queen reached out to her after her epic victory.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Jubilee experience is set to be even more special than most – all thanks to Lilibet!

Since Virginia Wade in 1977, Emma Raducanu became the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final. After qualifying for the prestigious event as a qualifier, she went on to win the US Open 2021 becoming the new British women’s No. 1.

Since her sporting success, Emma has received a flood of support from high-profile supporters, including Her Majesty the Queen, who wrote her a personal letter of congratulations.

Video of the Week

Emma talked about her winning moment last year in the July/August edition of ELLE UK, sharing, “When I won the US Open, there was nothing big or amazing that my parents did to celebrate – we just came home and ate dumplings, and that was it,” she revealed. “We are very normal.”

While Emma’s career has taken off, she admits that the Queen has given her the best “pinch-me moment yet”.

“Definitely when I stepped off the court at the US Open, and when I received a letter from the Queen,” Emma admitted when asked about her most surreal memories so far.

Emma previously told the BBC she was “very honoured” that Her Majesty reached out to her.

Her Majesty and Kate Middleton both publicly congratulated Emma after her huge win, taking to social media to issue official statements after her victory.

“Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you,” the Duchess, who previously took to the court to play with Emma, penned, signing the message off personally with “C”.