Emma Raducanu reveals what she’ll be doing with Queen’s heartfelt letter

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has opened up following her historic US Open win to reveal what she might do with the Queen’s letter of congratulations.

The Queen has sent the new US Open Champion Emma Raducanu a special personal message.

Speaking following her victory, Emma shared her potential plan for what to do with Her Majesty’s wonderful letter.

This royal news comes as Prince Harry speaks with the royal family in an emotional clip for the first time since leaving the UK .

Emma Raducanu made history after becoming the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since Virginia Wade in 1977. She then went on to be crowned winner in the US Open 2021 and will become the new British women’s No. 1, after initially entering the prestigious tournament as a qualifier. Following her momentous victory, there has been a huge outpouring of support for the young star. And perhaps the most high profile supporter of all was the Queen, who sent Emma a personal letter of congratulations.

Her Majesty has recently also shown support for the UK’s talented sportspeople with a heartfelt message to the nation’s Paralympians. Whilst Kate Middleton, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and a tennis fan, shared a sweet statement to Emma ahead of the US Open final.

Now the Queen has paid tribute to Emma’s astonishing win – and the newly crowned US Open champion has big plans for the personal message.

The official Royal Family Twitter account shared an excerpt of the Queen’s response to Emma’s win, as well as a link to the monarch’s full message.

In it, the Queen declared, “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

“I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters. ELIZABETH R.”

The Queen’s already meaningful statement is made all the more significant given the use of her personal sign-off, Elizabeth R, for Elizabeth Regina, the Latin for ‘Queen’. And the monarch’s kind gesture seems to have been greatly appreciated by Emma.

As reported by Hello! magazine, Emma opened up to the BBC about receiving such a wonderful message of support, sharing that she was “extremely honoured” that Her Majesty reached out.

“It meant everything to get a written message from Her Majesty. I mean, she’s such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her, I was extremely honoured and very, very grateful for that,” Emma explained.

She then went on to share her potential plans for exactly what to do with the message, adding, “I can’t believe it, I’m maybe going to frame that letter or something.”

Emma’s victory has seen her rise to become number 23 in the world, where previously she had been 150. Whether or not she does go on to have the Queen’s message framed, she will no doubt reflect upon it and her first Grand Slam victory with great pride as she looks ahead to future career goals.